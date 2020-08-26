Manitoba man has some explaining to do after Lytton gas and dash

Plus two fires, excessive speed, an unusual weapon, and more from the Lytton RCMP

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 65 calls for service between July 31 and Aug. 19, including 16 traffic-related calls

No need for speed

On July 31, near Goldpan Provincial Park, a Ducati motorcycle was noted to be speeding. On radar, the 53-year-old Prince George man was found to be going at 153 km/hr. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was charged.

Crash sparks fire

On Aug. 1 we responded to a wildfire at the intersection of North Spencer and Lytton Ferry Road. Witnesses reported that a truck had crashed into a power pole and sparked a fire. While the fire was being controlled, we located the suspect vehicle and driver. The 46-year-old Lytton man was given an immediate roadside suspension and the vehicle was impounded as a result of impairment. BC Hydro and BC Wildfire may be seeking cost recovery for the firefighting and damage.

Unusual weapon

On Aug. 8 we attended to a disturbance at a rural property. A couple had been involved in a pushing dispute that escalated into one person threatening the other with a sword. That person spent the night in cells. Although court documents were served, the family requested Restorative Justice as it would be a better alternative. We agreed.

Spences Bridge vehicle thefts

During the early morning of Aug. 9, two vehicles were stolen from a vacant property in Spences Bridge. There was a fuel theft as well, which is likely related. On Aug. 10, a 27-year-old woman was arrested driving the stolen 1971 Oldsmobile in Penticton. Charges have been forwarded to the Crown Prosecutor’s Office.

We continue to look for a 2015 black Nissan Juke with B.C. licence plate AP573F.

It might have cooties

Also on Aug. 9, an off-duty officer called in a complaint of a driver passing dangerously. When he was stopped the driver, from Langley, refused to take the ticket, putting his hands in the air to avoid touching it. Alas, that technique last worked in elementary school. The ticket was left in the vehicle.

Got some ’splainin’ to do

On Aug. 14 we responded to a “gas and dash” at the Lytton Esso. The retailer was able to supply an excellent description of the driver and vehicle. Thankfully, the rock scaling/construction zone west of Lytton was slowing traffic, and a 26-year-old Manitoba man was arrested for theft. The follow-up investigation revealed that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, the man did not have a driver’s licence, and he was suspended from driving. Oh, and his Manitoba probation officer was called and told that he was probably not going to attend an appointment on Aug. 17.

Fire being held

On Aug. 17 we learned of a wildfire between Lillooet and Lytton near the Laluwissen Forest Service Road. The fire was near the summit of the mountain, had burned 10 hectares, and was being held. No structures were threatened.

Thanks for cleaning up the town

I want to thank Yellowhead Road and Bridge and Roadhouse Towing. They recently removed several abandoned and unsightly vehicles in and around Lytton. The last registered owners will be contacted and the vehicles disposed of if not claimed.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, contact the Lytton RCMP detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



