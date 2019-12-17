The Ashcroft Library’s ‘Merry and Bright’ display runs through Dec. 31. (Photo credit: Deanna Porter)

Merry and Bright display brings Christmas cheer to Ashcroft library

Colourful display will be open during regular library hours through end of December

The Ashcroft Library’s third annual Merry and Bright display is running through Dec. 31, and all are invited to come in out of the cold and warm your heart while taking in the colourful Christmas display.

There are more than 85 colouring contest entries from community members and Ms C. Marlow, Ms Ellis, and Ms Hendrigan’s Desert Sands Community School classes. There are also lights, Christmas decorations, and more, so if you’re looking for a wonderful backdrop for Christmas pictures, bring your camera and come on by. Help the display break the 200 visitor mark this year!

Regular hours are Tuesday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31); Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. (closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day); Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


(Photo credit: Deanna Porter)

