MP holding town halls in Ashcroft and Lillooet this week

MP Jati Sidhu will be meeting with residents to answer questions and hear concerns

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu will be holding a town hall meeting in Ashcroft on Tuesday, July 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street.

Residents are invited to join Sidhu at the event to share feedback on the proposed national pharmacare plan. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns about various matters.

Sidhu will also be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 24 at the Lillooet Rec Centre from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

