Muscle car raffle ticket proceeds go to a good cause

Mike Hall (left) of Rust Valley Restorers with the 1968 Camaro raffle car at this year’s Graffiti Days event. Photo: Habitat for Humanity Kamloops

A classic 1960s muscle car that was on display at this year’s Graffiti Days in Cache Creek is up for raffle, but no matter who wins it, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops—which is raffling off the car—will be a winner, with proceeds from ticket sales going to help the organization.

The car in question is a classic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible that is valued at $68,000. It was recently restored by Mike Hall, the star of the TV show Rust Valley Restorers, who then donated it to Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, a non-profit housing organization serving communities in the Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Cariboo, and Fraser-Fort George regions of British Columbia.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to safe, decent, and affordable housing,” says Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops.

“With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we are planning to build residences for Veterans, seniors, families, and Indigenous peoples.

“We plan to have shovels in the ground next month for three families in Skeetchestn, and are looking at upwards of 70 homes in various locations for 2020.”

To raise funds and community awareness to support its housing program, Habitat Kamloops decided to organize a classic car raffle. While searching for a car, they met one of the producers of Rust Valley Restorers.

“The next thing we know we’re meeting with the producers and Mike Hall, the owner, and they are all excited about what Habitat does, and they invited us on the show,” says Miller. “We were filming the Camaro in Osoyoos this past June.”

Miller says that the Camaro has been to a couple of car shows so far this season, including Graffiti Days, where Hall was present to talk to attendees. The car will be at a few more shows this year, and raffle tickets are available for purchase wherever the car is displayed. Tickets are also for sale at the Habitat ReStore at #28-1425 Cariboo Place in Kamloops.

Tickets for the ’68 Camaro will be available for purchase until Dec. 12, 2019, which is the date of Habitat Kamloops’ Jingle Bell Rock Dance. The event will feature ’50s and ’60s costumes, food, and a live band featuring Bill Miller himself.

A maximum of 10,000 raffle tickets are to be sold, at a cost of $25 each. You can visit the Habitat Kamloops website (https://habitatkamloops.com/) or the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops ReStore Facebook page to find locations where the tickets are on sale, or send an email to raffle@habitatkamloops.com.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Habitat for Humanity Kamloops community projects throughout the interior of British Columbia.