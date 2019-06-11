New bus service proposed for Kamloops-Prince George route

Ebus hopes to offer service b etween Kamloops and Prince George, increase Shuswap stops

Several months after Greyhound ceased its western Canada service, and only weeks after Adventure Charters from Williams Lake began providing bus services in the area, a new passenger bus could be making its way through Cache Creek on its way between Prince George and Kamloops.

Ebus BC announced last week that they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to expand their service between Kamloops and Kelowna, and add a new route between Kamlooops and Prince George.

The Prince George service would be from Kamloops to Cache Creek along Highway 1 and then north along Highway 97. There would be three northbound and three southbound runs each week, with passengers able to transfer to the BC Bus North network in Prince George. Stopping points along the route would include Cache Creek, Clinton, 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Hixon.

The expansion to Ebus’s existing run between Kamloops and Kelowna would provide service to Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, and Armstrong.

“With seven months of operations under our belt in B.C., we’re excited to have the chance to increase connectivity for people in our current and 14 potential new communities,” said the release.

Ebus’s fleet consists of fully-equipped highway coaches with safety belts, washrooms, and WiFi.

“We’re currently working on stop locations, schedules, and pricing, with a goal to launch service as soon as possible after receiving approval from the Passenger Transportation Board,” said the release.

The Ebus application to the PTB can be read at https://bit.ly/2WzabSp. Submissions regarding the application can be made until June 17, 2019.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.
Next story
Ashcroft Communities in Bloom spearheads banner project

Just Posted

McAbee Fossil Beds site ready to reopen to the public

Site was taken over by the Province and closed to the public in July 2012

Open houses will give residents chance to voice views on new Eco-Depot

TNRD will be answering questions, soliciting feedback about Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

BC Hydro scam targeting local businesses

Scammer claims to be on his way to businesses to cut the power unless payment is made

Ashcroft Village Council highlights

Dog park discussion, grant approval, Canada Day celebrations and more

Teams jockey for position as soccer season winds down

Year-end tournament is approaching quickly

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

Most Read