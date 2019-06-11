New bus service proposed for Kamloops-Prince George route

Several months after Greyhound ceased its western Canada service, and only weeks after Adventure Charters from Williams Lake began providing bus services in the area, a new passenger bus could be making its way through Cache Creek on its way between Prince George and Kamloops.

Ebus BC announced last week that they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to expand their service between Kamloops and Kelowna, and add a new route between Kamlooops and Prince George.

The Prince George service would be from Kamloops to Cache Creek along Highway 1 and then north along Highway 97. There would be three northbound and three southbound runs each week, with passengers able to transfer to the BC Bus North network in Prince George. Stopping points along the route would include Cache Creek, Clinton, 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Hixon.

The expansion to Ebus’s existing run between Kamloops and Kelowna would provide service to Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, and Armstrong.

“With seven months of operations under our belt in B.C., we’re excited to have the chance to increase connectivity for people in our current and 14 potential new communities,” said the release.

Ebus’s fleet consists of fully-equipped highway coaches with safety belts, washrooms, and WiFi.

“We’re currently working on stop locations, schedules, and pricing, with a goal to launch service as soon as possible after receiving approval from the Passenger Transportation Board,” said the release.

The Ebus application to the PTB can be read at https://bit.ly/2WzabSp. Submissions regarding the application can be made until June 17, 2019.



