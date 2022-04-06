New deacon appointed to St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Ashcroft

The Revd. Linda LaGroix is the new incumbent at St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Linda LaGroix)

By David Durksen

As of April 1, The Territory of the People, the Anglican Church, and St. Alban’s Church, Ashcroft wish to announce the appointment of the Revd. Linda LaGroix (Deacon) as the new incumbent for the Ashcroft Parish.

LaGroix will be ordained at the Annual Assembly at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kamloops. This very special service will also be the time of blessing and installation of the Pastoral Elders who serve the Territory.

LaGroix is excited to explore both the history and the future of St. Alban’s in serving the people of Ashcroft and area. She is looking to find ways that will allow us to stay grounded in the spiritual reality of a loving God/Creator who is ever present with us, and how we can sustain this wonderful truth through working together to serve.

She believes deeply in the power of community, compassion, and collaboration and is excited to find new ways to express this, both at St. Alban’s and in the community.

Sunday service at St. Alban’s (501 Brink Street) is at 10 a.m. The service is also posted to YouTube on the Saint Albans Ashcroft channel.

Special Easter services will be held at St. Alban’s on Palm Sunday (April 10) at 10 a.m., Maundy Thursday (April 14) at 7 p.m., and Good Friday (April 15) at 3 p.m. The special Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. on April 17.

For more information, contact LaGroix at lagroixl@gmail.com or (778) 888-0263.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft