New, improved edition of free BC Seniors’ Guide now available

Seniors looking for a comprehensive tool that provides crucial information on health, housing, finances, community supports, and more can now access the latest BC Seniors’ Guide, which is hot off the presses and available online (in PDF format) or in a print edition.

The new, improved version is the 12th edition of the guide, which is compiled and published by the Province of British Columbia. It includes information on a wide variety of seniors’ programs, including Fair PharmaCare, the Medical Services Plan, Home and Community Care, and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, which helps make rents affordable for low- to moderate-income seniors.

Other programs covered include:

– Home Adaptations for Independence program, which provides financial assistance for low-income seniors to modify their homes;

– B.C. Senior’s Supplement, which offers a provincial top-up to the federal Old Age Security/Guaranteed Income Supplement payment; and

– Travel Assistance program, which offers discounts for travel within the province for medical specialists’ services not available in local communities.

The 12th edition also includes sections on digital literacy, cultural safety, LGBTQ2S+ supports, and medical assistance in dying. There is information about recreational and physical activities and programs, such as the 55+ Games; how to live a healthy life if you have a chronic health condition; mental health and substance use services; preventing elder abuse and neglect; consumer protection; retirement planning; and much more.

“This guide is important, as it provides seniors and Elders with information and resources they can use to make informed health and care decisions, and to remain active and engaged in their communities,” says Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s seniors advocate.

To access the BC Seniors’ Guide in e-book format, visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/seniorsguide. To order free print copies, call (toll-free) 1-877-952-3181. You can learn more at the SeniorsBC website at www.SeniorsBC.ca.



