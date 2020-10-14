Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants

Seventh-Day Adventist Church worked with local artists to design, create new sign

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ashcroft has joined two other churches in the community with the recent installation of a glass mosaic sign outside their meeting-place at the Community Hall on Bancroft Street.

Congregant Gary Dost says that the old sign was deteriorating, so late last year the church board decided to make a new one. “It was suggested that we go with the theme of mosaics in the community, so we started the process with the help of [glass artist] Marina Papais and her husband, [architect] Daniel Collett.”

Dost says that work on the mosaic went “gung ho” for a couple of months before COVID-19 hit earlier this year. While the congregants were unable to meet at the church until August because of the provincial health officer’s ban on public gatherings, work on the mosaic continued at Papais and Collett’s studio at the HUB.

“We’ve never done this before,” says Dost, who worked on the mosaic with his wife Gwen and daughter Katie. “We gave Dan and Marina the logo we had before, and they’ve done so many [mosaics] they just flew with it. They designed it and picked out the colours, and the church board approved it, and we went ahead. I built the frame with Dan, and that’s a big part of the look of it as well.”

The central image of the mosaic consists of four elements which reflect the core values of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, set against a pale background, while the border is made up of different colours representing life on Earth. Collett says that they found ceramic tile containing dozens of little crosses, which were incorporated into the final work. “They’re imbued with love, happiness, and health for your congregation, and were put in as we made it,” he noted at the dedication of the sign on Oct. 9.

The four elements of the design are a Bible (shown open because its message should be read and put into practice); a cross (representing the gospel of salvation and Christ’s sacrifice, which is the central theme of the Adventist faith); a flame which is symbolic of the Holy Spirit; and three lines at the top suggesting upward momentum, which symbolize the resurrection and ascension to Heaven at Christ’s second coming, the ultimate focus of the Adventist faith.

The new sign was installed just before the dedication on Oct. 9, which was attended by members of the church, as well as Papais, Collett, and Pastor Charles Lomudak. Dost said that it was important to dedicate the sign for God’s glory, not for the church’s, and thanked Papais and Collett for their vision and assistance.

“They’re a part of almost all the mosaics in town, and we appreciate the vision and creativity they put into this. It’s a wonderful addition to all the mosaics in town, and I hope we can bless the community as God blesses us.” He thanked Oscar Battel for his help with the sign installation, the church family, and Gwen and Katie: “It wasn’t always fun, but when it’s done well it’s worth it.”

Dost also thanked the Village of Ashcroft, which owns the Community Hall (“We’ve had an excellent relationship with them since we’ve been here”), and the Village as a whole.

“Thank you to the people of our community. We’re grateful to have this connection with our neighbours.”

Lomudak thanked those who had created the mosaic, noting that the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is the most diverse in North America. “You find every race, and the logo represents this. The church is passionate about people, and love is one of our core values.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lone Butte man beats addiction, now seeks to help others

Just Posted

Honour House Society founder and President Allan De Genova (l) and Robert Parkinson, Health and Wellness Director, Ambulance Paramedics of BC and Director, Honour House Society, at the opening of Honour Ranch near Ashcroft, Oct. 5, 2019. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Honour Ranch makes use of ‘down time’ to complete essential work

Unable to run programs because of COVID-19, volunteers made the site ready for year-round use

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants

Seventh-Day Adventist Church worked with local artists to design, create new sign

Fraser-Nicola Green Party candidate Jonah Timms was in Ashcroft on Oct. 1 to meet with local supporters and kick off his campaign. He took time out to visit the Harmony Bell mosaic installation at the Heritage Park and ring the bell for world harmony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jonah Timms (BC Green Party)

‘I am tired of our elected officials ignoring problems or working too slowly to solve them’

Jackie Tegart is running as the BC Liberal Party candidate in the Fraser-Nicola riding. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party)

‘The Interior and rural communities need a strong voice in the Legislature’

Fraser-Nicola NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza was in Ashcroft on Oct. 9, where he met with members of the Ashcroft Slough Society on Evans Road. He says that his travels through the riding show that while the communities are similar, they each have different priorities. (from l) Dora Winwood; River Winwood; Aaron Sumexheltza; Gloria Mertens; Daniel Collett; Marina Papais.
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP)

‘I have a long history of helping the communities of this region grow and thrive’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read