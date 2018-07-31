(from left) Artists Daniel Collett and Marina Papais with Safety Mart manager Victor Paulos and the new mosaics. Photo: Paché Denis.

New mosaics go up at Safety Mart

Artwork commemorates Ashcroft’s cannery and thanks people for shopping locally.

Two new pieces of mosaic artwork were recently installed at Safety Mart Foods in Ashcroft, joining three pieces—a store sign, a remembrance of the town’s historic Chinatown, and a tribute to firefighters after last year’s wildfires—at the store.

One of the new pieces depicts Ashcroft’s cannery era and the legacy left by the workers there, while the other mosaic promotes “shop locally” and was created by the Ashcroft 4-H Club, with a $2,000 donation from Safety Mart.


