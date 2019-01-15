New space for respite/palliative care room at Ashcroft Hospital

Amy Bordas and hospice program volunteers in the new respite/palliative care room at Ashcroft Hospital. (back row from l) Amy Bordas, Shirley Holowchuk (front row from l) Nancy White, Jean Huba, Joan Kealey, Deb Tedford. Photo: Barbara Roden.

The respite/palliative care room at Ashcroft Hospital has moved to a new, more convenient location within Jackson House, making it easier for the nursing staff to look after those using it.

“It was moved from the other end of the hospital,” says Amy Bordas, the residential care coordinator at Jackson House. “When it was there staff had trouble, as they’re in there every 10 to 15 minutes. It’s easier now that it’s closer to the staff.”

Several windows give a sweeping view east and north over Ashcroft, and the room has a bed, sofa, TV, armchairs, self-contained bathroom, and other amenities. Members of the Ashcroft District Hospice Program donated funds for items for the room, and worked to make the room look attractive.

“Everything makes it look homey and welcoming,” says Bordas. “Anything in here that’s attractive is from the hospice program.”

The hospice program is comprised of volunteers who have taken special training to enable them to provide comfort to those using the respite/palliative care room and to their families. A training session is coming up at the end of January, and while several people have already registered, there are still a few spaces available for anyone who would like to become part of the program.

The session runs for three days from Jan. 25 to 27 at the Ashcroft HUB. There is a $50 charge for the workshop, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day (a bagged lunch is supplied on each day of the workshop).

For more information, or to register, call Joan Kealey at (250) 819-9646.



