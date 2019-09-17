New Stop of Interest sign in Kamloops aims to bring more diversity to program

When plans for new signs were announced in 2016, more diverse places and themes were sought

A new Stop of Interest sign in Kamloops commemorates the Kamloops Residential School, and increases the number of signs acknowledging the province’s First Nations history and heritage.

The iconic Stop of Interest signs have been a fixture on the province’s highways and roads since 1958, and a new one was recently added in Kamloops, outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Chief Alex Thomas Way. The addition of a new sign commemorating a piece of First Nations history is an attempt to bring more diversity to the 61-year-old program.

The school was built in 1890, and was rebuilt after a fire in 1923. It finally closed in 1977, but not before thousands of Secwepemc children between the ages of four and 15 were forcibly taken from their families and sent to the school, where attendance was compulsory; parents were threatened with prison if they refused to allow their children to attend. While at the school, the children were prohibited from practicing their language, culture, and traditions, and many also suffered abuse.

The sign was unveiled on Sept. 6 by Tkemlups te Secwepemc and the Ministry of Transportation. The sign acknowledges the horrific impact the Kamloops Indian Residential School has had on several generations of Secwépemc children and families.

“The Stop of Interest sign is significant in acknowledging and honouring the residential school and day scholar survivors,” said Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tkemlups te Secwepemc.

“This was a dark time in our province’s history,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. “Although markers like these can be painful reminders of historical wrongs, they also provide an opportunity to recognize past mistakes and educate future generations.

“It is important that we acknowledge the existence of the Kamloops Indian Residential School and the tragic impact it has had, and continues to have, on the Secwepemc people.”

The sign is one of 19 new Stop of Interest signs that have been placed since the provincial government asked members of the public to supply information about the location, condition, and wording of the existing signs in 2015. In an interview with The Journal in 2016, then-Transportation Minister Todd Stone said it was estimated that about one-third of the 164 signs had gone missing over the years, and that others had derogatory language.

The public was then encouraged to suggest possible locations and themes for new signs. Stone said that better and more diverse representation was sought, as there were very few signs in Northern B.C. “And there aren’t many First Nations signs. The fact that there are so few signs with First Nations content is almost as offensive as the language on the signs where they are mentioned.”

In March 2017 one of the first of the new Stop of Interest signs acknowledged the story of an archaeological find of significant cultural importance to the Secwepemc Nation. The sign features the Secwepemc name of the site, Sts’xum (also known as Miner’s Bluff), and marks the first time a word in a First Nations language appeared on a Stop of Interest sign.

The sign is located off Highway 1 approximately 30km west of Chase, in an area that is called “The cradle of Secwepemc civilization”. It is one of the more culturally significant archaeological areas in the province, and the sign highlights important archaeological work done in partnership with local First Nations during safety improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway east of Kamloops.

The first batch of Stop of Interest signs were erected to celebrate the 100th anniversary of British Columbia becoming a Crown Colony, and celebrate the people, places, and events that helped shape the province’s history.

The invitation for suggestions for new signs brought in more than 500 submissions. The ministry plans to continue adding new signs, to ensure that people can continue to stop and learn about B.C. as they travel our roads.

To read more about the history of the Stop of Interest signs and about recent additions, go to http://bit.ly/2lLVPwi.



