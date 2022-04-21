Guitars are now available for rent from all Thompson-Nicola Regional Library locations. (Barbara Roden)

New TNRL program allows library users to borrow a guitar for six weeks

The new program is in collaboration with Riversong Guitars of Kamloops

Residents in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will now have the option to check out guitars for free at their local library.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has partnered with Riversong Guitars of Kamloops to offer users the chance to learn to play music through a guitar lending program.

“For me, it’s a symbol of innovation, it’s a symbol of Kamloops, it’s a symbol of our area and guitars really do save lives,” said Mike Miltimore, Riversong Guitars CEO.

Two styles of guitars will be available to rent: the Dreadnought and the Grand Auditorium. Both were designed by Riversong Guitars, and they are the only ones of their kind in the industry, said Militimore, with a neck that runs through the body. This allows adjustment of the string height so that anyone to play comfortably.

Folks can borrow a guitar for up to six weeks through the new system. There is also content available on the TNRL website (www.tnrl.ca) to help people from beginner to expert learn how to play, in a variety of various music styles.

Judy Moore, chief librarian of the TNRL, said the discussion started about two years ago and she is excited to see the plan finally come to fruition.

“This program aims to increase access in our communities for residents who want to play or learn to play guitar.”


