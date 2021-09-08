One lucky winner in rifle raffle walks away with two prizes

South Cariboo Sportsmen Association vice president Wayne Wawreniuk (l) and president Ken Brown with the prizes in the club’s second ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Who says lightning doesn’t strike twice?

One lucky ticket-buyer in the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association’s second raffle in support of their gun range found his name called out not once, but twice, when the winners were drawn on Sept. 1.

All 2,000 tickets in the second “Rebuild Our Range” raffle were sold, and Jerome from Nanaimo was the first winning ticket out of the barrel. He took home first prize, a Tikka T3X Hunter.243 calibre bolt action rifle, and also walked away with second prize — a Browning BPS 12 gauge pump action shotgun — when another one of his tickets was the second one drawn.

Third prize — a Browning semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle — went to Tim from Kamloops, and Josh from Cache Creek won fourth prize, a Traditions Vortek ultralight Black Powder rifle.

SCSA president Ken Brown says that the proceeds from the raffle will definitely help the club, which has been rebuilding facilities that were destroyed or damaged in the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire and replanting trees around the clubhouse south of Cache Creek. Money raised by the second raffle will help with road upgrades at the site, as well as fire protection and other improvements at the range.

“We brought in 30 tandem loads with a pup and gravelled around the pistol range and the clubhouse entrance,” says Brown. “We also did improvements at the clubhouse and repaired the roof, and have 400-gallon water totes at the clubhouse, the pistol range, and the rifle range in case of fire.”

The club hopes to have another raffle in spring 2022. “There are 40 items on our list to do over the next five years, at a cost of about $100,000,” says Brown.

In the meantime, organization is well underway for the club’s annual Black Powder shoot, which will be taking place over Thanksgiving weekend (Oct. 8–10). The event draws participants from around the province, who compete in a variety of traditional events using pre-1880s weapons and dressed in period outfits.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft