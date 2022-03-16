Participating properties sought for Ashcroft Easter treasure hunt

A flock of flamingos decorate one yard for the first Ashcroft treasure hunt in 2020. Organizers of this year’s event are once again looking for Ashcroft properties to take part. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

For the third year in a row, the Easter treasure hunt will be taking place in Ashcroft, and organizers are looking for property owners — residents and businesses — willing to decorate their yard and/or building for the event.

The hunt started as a safe, family-friendly event in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down most events and activities. Participants could take part in safety from their vehicle or on foot, touring Ashcroft with a list of clues and identifying the various properties, then submitting their list for prizes.

The event proved so popular that it returned in 2021, when 170 kids and nearly 30 adults took part. Now, even though most of the conditions and restrictions that gave birth to the hunt have been lifted, the organizers are planning a third hunt, and are looking for people who are willing to decorate their properties and be part of the fun.

Organizers Joyce Buckland and Phyllis Rainey have put out the call, and are looking to get 10 participating properties in each of Ashcroft’s three neighbourhoods: downtown, North Ashcroft, and the Mesa. Buckland says that if people already have a theme in mind, they can let the organizers know, adding that they have a list of suggestions for anyone who needs a little help. The organizers will also make sure that there is no duplication of themes among the participants, and that the properties taking part are spread around the town.

In the past two years, themes have ranged from holidays and sports to more whimsical ideas, such as a flock of flamingos and a bevy of brollies (umbrellas). Downtown businesses are eligible to take part, with all properties decorated between March 31 and April 11. As in past years, decorations should be visible from the street, so that no participants have to enter anyone’s yard.

Buckland says that everyone who takes part — adults as well as children — will get a prize. The rules and details are being finalized, but will be much the same as in the past. Entry forms will be available starting on March 28, and the hunt will end on April 11. Full details will be available in next week’s paper.

Anyone who would like to take part by decorating their property should contact Joyce Buckland (joycebeddow0@gmail.com) or Phyllis Rainey (phyllis.rainey@gmail.com) no later than March 23 with their street address, phone number, and proposed theme.



