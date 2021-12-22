Vintage Christmas card, no date

Parties, shows and Christmas cheer: Oh boy! At last, old winter’s here

A poem published in the Journal in 1928 celebrates the joys of the season

This poem appeared in the Journal in December 1928. Editor R.D. Cumming attributed it to a local school girl or boy, but did not know the name of the writer. The identity of the author has been lost to history, but their words live on.

Dad says that winter’s here for good—

“Go, fill the woodbox full of wood.

And see the coal is all brought in;

Are there potatoes in the bin?

“Haven’t you swept that snow up yet?

You’d better do it quick, you bet;

And chip that ice from off the path:

Now you move fast and dodge this lath.”

And so it goes, when winter’s here,

Snow is bright and Christmas near;

And everybody’s feeling good;

And you keep splitting up more wood.

But, oh! The other side of it—

Skates, sleighs and mufflers, big warm mitts,

Hockey, snowballs, skating, coasting;

Each and every fellow boasting:

“Look how far MY sleigh will go!

I don’t care if north winds blow—”

Parties, shows and Christmas cheer:

Oh boy! At last, old winter’s here.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftChristmas

Previous story
Grand Forks’ Can Can dancers trot out Christmas flash mobs

Just Posted

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in same days’ time; 6 deaths

Rylan Roy with the jade boulder sign near the site where it was found beside Highway 1. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Missing sign recovered a year after daring theft of jade boulder from Cache Creek

An archway is all that remains of a property in Lytton following the fire on June 30 that destroyed 90 per cent of the town. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Year in Review: Fire destroys almost all of the town of Lytton

Residents gather around the Christmas tree in Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: Kim Cardinal)
Spences Bridge residents come together in spirit of resilience