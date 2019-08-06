Party like it’s 1925 at the Clinton Museum

There’ll be plenty of entertainment and fun at a 1920s speakeasy event at the museum

By Ramona Holota

Happy summertime, folks! Summer has finally arrived, and the Clinton Museum has been very busy. We have exciting news for August.

We now have four employees at the museum: two adults and two students, who greet visitors and provide tours and tourist information. They also help with computer and yard work.

We had Music in the Museum in July, with 30 people in attendance to enjoy some great tunes.

Art classes continue at the museum every Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome, and all supplies are provided.

There is more planned for August. On Saturday, Aug. 17 there will be another Music in the Museum event, so please come and join us. The screening of the Cataline/Jean Caux documentary for Movie in the Museum is a maybe, as there are some copyright issues around public showings that need clarification.

On Aug. 27 a 1920s “speakeasy” event is planned at the museum starting at 6 p.m. Party like it’s 1925! Period attire is encouraged, and there will be finger food and party games, as well as entertainment from the Mill Girl Follies and a cash bar. Tickets are $10 each; look for our poster online, or contact the museum for more information or to book tickets.

There is a fascinating article titled “Flooding and Landslide Events Southern British Columbia 1808–2006” by D. Septer, which notes problems with broken rail tracks, disappearing roads and bridges, dead fish, tragedy, human and animal deaths, and heroic recovery and restoration. The article is available at http://bit.ly/2Yrg5oN, and members of the public can also read it online on the museum’s computer.

Work has continued on the barn displays, and a new piece of antique farm equipment—a horse-drawn plough—has been kindly donated and is now on display.

Please visit our website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org for more details of events as they firm up. You can also call the museum at (250) 459-2442, or email info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all who volunteer their time and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going!

Please do drop by and visit us at the Clinton Museum. We are now open every day except Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Large private tours can also be arranged. We always welcome volunteers and new members: come enjoy our nugget!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter