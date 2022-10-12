Pharmasave stores across Western Canada are known for supporting local communities. Now they can now easily capture and share these impact stories through the unique tech-for-good platform, Do Some Good.

Pharmasave chooses Do Some Good to amplify local community giving and storytelling

Pharmasave stores across Western Canada are known for supporting local communities – from providing nutrition to families through a school backpack program in Parksville, B.C. to raising funds to send children with diabetes to summer camp in Carstairs, Alta.

Pharmasave can now easily capture and share these impact stories thanks to signing up with the unique tech-for-good platform and B Corp, Do Some Good.

Pharmasave lives and breathes community support. From long-standing national partnerships with Canadian Cancer Society and Diabetes Canada to donating funds and volunteer time at the local community level, Pharmasave’s goal is to create stronger communities from coast to coast.

In the last five years alone, its stores have collectively donated approximately $1 million to community organizations to help Canadian families and individuals in need. Pharmasave works to tell these community impact stories and get the word out about community organizations, but with 850 stores, the task is daunting.

“Each Pharmasave store operates independently and chooses several local community organizations to support each year, so we know our stores are doing good, but it’s a challenge to know all of the community impact resulting from those efforts. We needed an easy way to uncover and collect all of the good news stories,” says Debbie Nicol, Pharmasave West’s Region Director of Marketing & Communications.

“Do Some Good’s unique Story Generator allows us to not only gather significantly more impact stories, but it’s all automated so there’s little to no staff time required. This gives our team time back to focus on other innovative community programs and services.”

In addition to streamlined story collection, Pharmasave also needed an easy way to share these stories with customers, employees and the greater community. “We love that any stories we post on Do Some Good are also shared on local B.C. media sites through their unique partnership with Black Press Media,” Nicol adds.

“This media attention brings more awareness to community groups and causes, which can lead to even more donations, volunteers and support.”

Do Some Good plans to expand this media reach and is in active discussions with media companies across Canada and the U.S.

Like Pharmasave, Do Some Good’s mission is focused on creating as much community impact as possible, and its platform brings individuals, community organizations and businesses together to build stronger communities across Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pharmasave to the Do Some Good family!” says Sheldon Gardiner, CEO and Founder of Do Some Good. “Storytelling should be easy. Our powerful storytelling ecosystem removes obstacles and manual processes in capturing and sharing impact stories so businesses like Pharmasave can focus on what they do best – helping our communities. We free up their time and energy so they can focus on strategy and celebrating the impact being made in local communities.”

Pharmasave is currently using Do Some Good to capture stories from their Western Canadian stores, with plans to expand across the country with all stores in 2023.

