Future Strawberry Teas and other events at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre might benefit from upgraded facilities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Planned projects seem more doable for Ashcroft/Cache Creek Seniors

A pleasant partnership is revealed between Seniors and Village

By Lois Petty

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ meeting convened at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19. The November minutes included the information that carpet bowling was picking up a few new members and was much enjoyed.

We had a very helpful visitor: Anne Yanciw, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Village of Ashcroft. As we had mentioned before, we have a number of concerns about our space. Anne suggested we tackle our concerns one at a time, to look up grants, and to present a detailed sketch of the first item we present to Vicky Trill, who writes grant applications for local concerns.

After much discussion, things began to seem much more doable. Perhaps at our next event we will have a more manageable kitchen, and our kitchen helpers will find the process a pleasant event.

A pleasant partnership between the Seniors and the Village was revealed and adjourned with satisfaction.

Our next meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 16 starting at 1 p.m. following lunch. See you there, and Happy New Year from the Seniors’ Centre!


