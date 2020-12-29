Paramount Theatre in Kamloops looks forward to reopening in 2021

Plus nominations are being sought for a new First Nations reconciliation award

The KFS at the Paramount looks forward to welcoming audiences back to the movies in 2021. (Photo credit: pxhere)

KFS at the Paramount back in 2021

The health order cancelling all gatherings and events, including movie theatre showings, has been extended until Jan. 8, 2021, so the Kamloops Film Society at the Paramount Theatre has ceased all operations until then, including public screenings and private events. Anyone who has purchased a ticket for a film screening and would like a refund can contact info@thekfs.ca.

Even though the theatre is closed to the public, the KFS appreciates the support it has received over the holiday season, hopes everyone is staying safe out there, and says “See you in 2021!”

Community Futures January lineup

At 12 p.m. on Jan. 8 there will be a Digital Marketing round table looking at organizational tools. Are you looking for tools to make your marketing efforts easier? Have some great tips to share? Join the hour-long session to share experiences, expertise, and insights.

At 12 p.m. on Jan. 18 learn more about “The Art of Communication”. We find ourselves in a new age of business and relationships. Are you being understood?

Digital Marketing 101 returns with an eight-part webinar series on Jan. 11–14 and Jan.18–21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Do you want to step it up with your online presence? Join this webinar series, where you will learn marketing strategies and tools to help you grow your business, find your target audience, and increase customer engagement.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, join in the webinar series Planning Your Future and Managing Change. By the end of this timely seven-part series you will have a tangible plan, including implementation and follow-up. Your plan will consider changes in priority and potential challenges. This series is a hands-on, interactive planning series to ensure your 2021 starts off on the right track.

Recruiting the right people for your organization is the first step in your recruitment and retention strategy. The next step is to keep them happy, engaged, and wanting to stay. Join a walk-through of the “You’ve Got Talent” employer guide to recruitment and retention at 12 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 21.

All sessions are free. To learn more, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

Nominate an excellent educator

The 2021 Prime Minister’s Awards are now looking for nominations for excellent educators in three categories: teaching excellence; teaching excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math; and excellence in early childhood education.

Nominations close on Jan.12, 2021. For more information, or to nominate an educator, go to www.canada.ca/pm-awards.

New reconciliation award

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, in partnership with the BC Achievement Foundation, is pleased to announce the launch of the British Columbia Reconciliation Award. It recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, respect, and commitment to furthering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in British Columbia, or inspired others to continue reconciliation efforts.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, has made reconciliation one of the key themes of her mandate. This includes participation in promotion of public awareness of the ongoing journey of reconciliation.

The British Columbia Reconciliation Award draws inspiration from the work of Steven Point, the 28th lieutenant governor of British Columbia and a founder of the award. His hand-carved red cedar canoe, Shxwtitostel, is on display at the B.C. Parliament Buildings. It was created as a symbol of reconciliation, with the understanding that “we are all in the same canoe” and must “paddle together” to move forward.

A selection committee for the British Columbia Reconciliation Award will include representation by Indigenous Elders, B.C. First Nations leadership, and government partners. Nomination forms are available on the BC Achievement Foundation website at https://www.bcachievement.com/, and the nomination period will be open until Jan. 15, 2021.

`



