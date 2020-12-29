The KFS at the Paramount looks forward to welcoming audiences back to the movies in 2021. (Photo credit: pxhere)

The KFS at the Paramount looks forward to welcoming audiences back to the movies in 2021. (Photo credit: pxhere)

Paramount Theatre in Kamloops looks forward to reopening in 2021

Plus nominations are being sought for a new First Nations reconciliation award

KFS at the Paramount back in 2021

The health order cancelling all gatherings and events, including movie theatre showings, has been extended until Jan. 8, 2021, so the Kamloops Film Society at the Paramount Theatre has ceased all operations until then, including public screenings and private events. Anyone who has purchased a ticket for a film screening and would like a refund can contact info@thekfs.ca.

Even though the theatre is closed to the public, the KFS appreciates the support it has received over the holiday season, hopes everyone is staying safe out there, and says “See you in 2021!”

Community Futures January lineup

At 12 p.m. on Jan. 8 there will be a Digital Marketing round table looking at organizational tools. Are you looking for tools to make your marketing efforts easier? Have some great tips to share? Join the hour-long session to share experiences, expertise, and insights.

At 12 p.m. on Jan. 18 learn more about “The Art of Communication”. We find ourselves in a new age of business and relationships. Are you being understood?

Digital Marketing 101 returns with an eight-part webinar series on Jan. 11–14 and Jan.18–21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Do you want to step it up with your online presence? Join this webinar series, where you will learn marketing strategies and tools to help you grow your business, find your target audience, and increase customer engagement.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, join in the webinar series Planning Your Future and Managing Change. By the end of this timely seven-part series you will have a tangible plan, including implementation and follow-up. Your plan will consider changes in priority and potential challenges. This series is a hands-on, interactive planning series to ensure your 2021 starts off on the right track.

Recruiting the right people for your organization is the first step in your recruitment and retention strategy. The next step is to keep them happy, engaged, and wanting to stay. Join a walk-through of the “You’ve Got Talent” employer guide to recruitment and retention at 12 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 21.

All sessions are free. To learn more, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

Nominate an excellent educator

The 2021 Prime Minister’s Awards are now looking for nominations for excellent educators in three categories: teaching excellence; teaching excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math; and excellence in early childhood education.

Nominations close on Jan.12, 2021. For more information, or to nominate an educator, go to www.canada.ca/pm-awards.

New reconciliation award

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, in partnership with the BC Achievement Foundation, is pleased to announce the launch of the British Columbia Reconciliation Award. It recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, respect, and commitment to furthering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in British Columbia, or inspired others to continue reconciliation efforts.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, has made reconciliation one of the key themes of her mandate. This includes participation in promotion of public awareness of the ongoing journey of reconciliation.

The British Columbia Reconciliation Award draws inspiration from the work of Steven Point, the 28th lieutenant governor of British Columbia and a founder of the award. His hand-carved red cedar canoe, Shxwtitostel, is on display at the B.C. Parliament Buildings. It was created as a symbol of reconciliation, with the understanding that “we are all in the same canoe” and must “paddle together” to move forward.

A selection committee for the British Columbia Reconciliation Award will include representation by Indigenous Elders, B.C. First Nations leadership, and government partners. Nomination forms are available on the BC Achievement Foundation website at https://www.bcachievement.com/, and the nomination period will be open until Jan. 15, 2021.

`


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Library home service expanding to Clinton and other rural sites

Just Posted

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop with the jade boulder that was stolen on Dec. 19. The boulder has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Flooding at the Cache Creek fire hall on July 2. (Photo credit: Submitted )
Year in Review: Cache Creek deals with unprecedented flood season

Plus housing at Boston Flats, a Lytton history mystery, seniors’ housing in Clinton, and more

At a recent presentation to Ashcroft council, a representative from Dawson Road Maintenance — which clears snow from Highway 97C — confirmed that the goal is to have the sidewalk on the Ashcroft bridge (seen here during a classic car parade on June 13, 2020) cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council hears update about area highway maintenance

Village is also debt-free after paying off its two outstanding long-term debts 15 years early

Cache Creek sign and Cariboo Sam, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Grants enabled major sewage plant upgrades in Cache Creek

End of year column by Cache Creek CAO Martin Dalsin

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft has plenty of projects on the cards for the new year

End of year column by Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Most Read