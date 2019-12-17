Police report break-in and items stolen at Clinton Purolator shed

Plus the Village is still seeking a CAO, a New Year’s party at the Legion, school news, and more

Plenty of Clintonites were on hand when the CP Holiday Train arrived in Ashcroft on Dec. 15. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)

By Raven Nyman

VOC still seeking new CAO

Last week the Village of Clinton announced the hire of a new Chief Administrative Officer via the regular council meeting agenda, published on the Village’s website and scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11. This information was included in “The Rundown: Clinton News” in the Dec. 12 issue of the Journal, but the announcement was premature, as the VOC continues to search for a permanent CAO.

According to the Dec. 11 agenda, a new CAO was scheduled to take over official duties on Dec. 9, but the hire fell through on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 9. Subsequently, a new CAO was not sworn in during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Mayor Susan Swan confirmed on Friday, Dec. 13 that the Village is still working to hire a permanent CAO and will be accepting applications for the position until they find the right fit.

“We can’t give up. Tom [Dall] won’t stay forever,” she said. “We’re quite pleased with the progress he’s made since he got here.”

Since the departure of former Clinton CAO Monika Schittek, Dall—who is also a former Clinton CAO—has served in the “acting” position. Schittek’s last day with the Village was on Sept. 6, and Dall took over temporarily on Sept. 16.

Stay tuned for December’s Clinton council highlights in next week’s edition of “The Rundown”.

Purolator break-in

On Dec. 14, RCMP member Marika Masters posted to the community’s public Facebook group to share that Clinton’s Purolator shed was broken into overnight and several items were stolen.

“It appears that a vehicle, most likely a truck, parked in the parking lot by the tennis courts and two, possibly three, persons were responsible for this,” wrote Masters in her online post.

“If anyone saw anyone suspicious in the area [that] night, please advise, and if any other places or people had items stolen, please call and make a report to the RCMP. Please be vigilant and advise us of anyone that seems out of place.”

Anyone with information can contact the Clinton RCMP at (250) 459-2221. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

David Stoddart School news: winter break and concert

Students at David Stoddart School are nearing winter break at last, and will be performing a winter concert for the community before heading home for the holidays.

The Seniors’ Christmas luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon, followed by the dress rehearsal of the students’ winter concert, which takes place later that day at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

Students have been busy over the past months, participating in all sorts of learning activities and developing new life skills like cooking from scratch. In December, DSS held a food drive with class competitions to raise donations for the local food bank.

The school’s winter break extends from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, 2020. More information about the New Year’s scheduling is available at www.sd74.bc.ca/school/dss.

Christmas Candlelight Service

The Bethel Pentecostal Church of Clinton hosted their annual Christmas Banquet on Dec. 14, but they still have another event lined up for the community before 2020 arrives. On Sunday, Dec. 22 the church will host a Christmas Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. that is open to the public.

Legion New Year’s party

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 194 will host a New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 featuring live music from the band The Classmates. Tickets for the event are $25 at the Legion.

Cannabis store plans to open in the New Year

A local mother and son partnership will open the doors to Clinton’s first cannabis store come 2020. Village residents can expect the store to open for service at 1300 Cariboo Highway on Jan. 31, 2020.

Previously, the applicants submitted their interest in the development of a cannabis store to the municipality under the business name “Cynders”. However, the owners wish to clarify that their establishment will in fact be called “Cinders.”

Watch for more information on the cannabis store’s progress and opening date in an upcoming edition of “The Rundown”.

Locals tour their community

Every Friday, a small group of Clintonites walk through their community to explore places of interest, such as the local waterfalls. Most of the group’s adventures range from 15 to 20 minutes long, says participant Roland Higginbottom, and everyone is welcome to come along for the journey.

“On one of our walks we visited the Clinton Falls, a 15 minute drive and a 20 minute hike away. The falls are just 15 minutes off Highway 97 and the Mound Road.”

Drop-in drawing at the library

The Clinton Library hosts drop-in drawing for all ages on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at 1506 Tingley Street, and also offers “Yarn and Yap” on Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. “Yarn and Yap” is an opportunity for crafty residents to bring in projects of their own or learn to create something new, with the necessary tools and yarn provided by the library.

The Clinton library is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. For more information about their services and hours, visit www.tnrl.ca.

“Thanks”

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 Ursula Begley suffered a cardiac arrest while she was at at the Clinton Petro-Canada gas station, where she was helped by quick-thinking bystanders and attending first aid responders. Begley would like to share that she is recovering and is happy to be alive. Moreover, she is thankful to her rescuers and those who helped to save her life.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



