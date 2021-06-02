Power Pioneer’s volunteer work helps Community Resources Society

Thanks to a local Power Pioneer, the Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society has received a donation of $120 from BC Hydro.

The Power Pioneers are current or former BC Hydro employees and their spouses, who track and send in their hours for any charity work, advocacy work, sponsored events, or volunteer work they do in their community. Local resident Gloria Mertens, whose husband Al worked for BC Hydro, is registered with the Thompson Valley branch of the Power Pioneers, and tracked her volunteer hours in 2020 doing advocacy and activism work for the Ashcroft Slough Society.

There are 14 Power Pioneer branches in B.C., and for each entry submitted by a Power Pioneer an amount is given to their branch to be donated to a charity of the branch’s choice. Mertens’ name was drawn by the Thompson Valley branch, and the donation was made to her designated charity, the Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society.

Mertens made the presentation to Esther Lang of the CRS on May 28, outside the Journal office where she has done a lot of the research for her work with the Slough Society. She thanked Lang on behalf of the Power Pioneers for all that the CRS does for the community.

“Charity work runs the gamut from pure advocacy and being a voice for others to boots on the ground, in the trenches, hands-on work in the community,” she said. “I am happy that my charity of choice, the Community Resources Society, exemplifies this range of volunteer service.

“From its advocacy on the Health and Wellness Committee to its organization of Christmas hampers, on behalf of the Power Pioneers I say thank you to Esther and the rest of the CRS members for all that you do for the community.”



