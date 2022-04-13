Predictions of a dry summer in 1947 prompt campfire warning

‘Mesa Subdivision Building Up’ (April 13, 1972): ‘Above photo shows the Mesa Vista Subdivision in Ashcroft, where 30 homes have been completed, or are in various stages of completion. Sixty lots have been sold to date and a few more are still available.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Lornex Loading Ramp Being Installed’ (April 13, 1972): ‘Above is new Lornex loading ramp being constructed at CPR yards in Ashcroft for loading copper concentrates.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) The weigh scale in Cache Creek in 1963. By 1972, the location of the scale at the junctions of Highways 1 and 97 was considered to be a potential hazard. An undated aerial view of Cache Creek looking east shows the site of the weigh scale at the highway junction.

125 YEARS AGO: APRIL 17, 1897

Unhappy Packers: A small party left Ashcroft this week for Omineca by pack train. They had not much knowledge of packing, but one of their cayooses had, and insisted on mixing their salt, sugar, gum boots, flour, etc., and then piled them up in the road.

Unhappy Ranchers: The JOURNAL is requested by some of the owners of neighbouring ranches, to say, that while they do not wish to put anything in the way of prospecting on any part of their ground, several instances have occurred where gates have been left open and fences thrown down, stock escaping and inconvenience and annoyance caused thereby. It is only fair to ask that any persons entering an enclosure should be very careful to leave gates and fences in as good condition as found. A man who will deliberately use a gate or take down a fence and leave the field open is too lazy and lawless to prosper.

Lillooet: The thundering boom of the rock and snow slides is now to be heard on all sides and the creeks and streams are increasing rapidly in size owing to the melting snow. It looks as though there was to be a repetition of last year’s flood again, as the Fraser is rising rapidly, but the surplus water may be carried off before the snow melts to any extent in the districts higher up the river… The hills are getting clothed in green and spring is at last here.

Quesnelle: The roads are not in a favourable condition for travelling. The stage came in this week, the first of the season on wheels. Part of the way the sleigh had been used. The stage arrived on Thursday night over a day late. The road above Quesnelle is in a bad condition and travelling will be difficult until the roads are clear of snow.

Wide Tire Act: The following has been enacted: It shall be unlawful for any wagon or vehicle carrying a load of more than two thousand pounds weight avoirdupois to be drawn or driven on any of the public highways of the province of British Columbia unless the tire of such wagon or vehicle shall be at least four inches in width. It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to drag logs or timber over or along any of the public highways.

100 YEARS AGO: APRIL 14, 1922

Lytton: The Lytton Social Club is planning to make its annual tour to Lillooet on April 21st. The entertainment comprises musical and vocal selections, two sketches, and a play. The entertainment is to be followed by a dance, music being furnished by the Lytton orchestra. The proceeds over expenses are to be donated to the town of Lillooet.

Annual Ball: The annual ball given [in Lytton] by the members of the C.N.R. ditcher last week was one of the events of the season. The hall was tastefully decorated for the occasion.

Conan Doyle Plans War On Skeptics In America: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, but now a sincere believer in things spiritual, arrived in New York last night to raid America. “I propose to make a raid on American skepticism,” he said, in explaining the purpose of his proposed lecture tour. “I propose to raid church and laity alike.” [Conan Doyle’s 1922 lecture tour about Spiritualism was so successful he returned to North America on another tour in 1923, and one of his stops was in Vancouver. He wrote of the town “Vancouver is lovely. There is no other word for it. High, snow-capped mountains dominate the town, and the land-locked, green-shored bay with its pellucid water makes a wonderful setting. Sooner or later Vancouver will certainly be another San Francisco.” He also admired Stanley Park: “There is a park on the very outskirts of the town where a bit of primaeval forest — a very large bit too — has been preserved. It is a really wonderful place, and makes all ornamental parks look very small, for it has giant cedars, hundreds of them, centuries old. Some of them are nearly as big as the redwoods of California, and we were all photographed in one hollow trunk which can comfortably contain a motor-car. We were told that there were thirty miles of bridle paths through this wonderful forest.” After Vancouver he travelled by train to Jasper and then Edmonton, so his trip would have taken him through Ashcroft.]

75 YEARS AGO: APRIL 17, 1947

Highway News: The highway north of Clinton is much improved and the Greyhound buses are now able to proceed to Prince George.

Free X-ray Coming To Clinton: Clinton is to be the first stop for the mobile X-ray unit in this year’s rural anti-tuberculosis early detection campaign, whereby all persons over the age of 14 are offered a free chest X-ray examination. Chest pictures will be taken in one of two mobile X-ray units operated by the Division of TB Control, Department of Health and Welfare. In Canada, mass X-raying is now an established part of almost every province’s tuberculosis program, and is recognized as perhaps the best way to reduce the incidence of TB by one-half within the next 10 years. Last year in Canada more than 5,000 lives were lost to this preventable disease, the majority in the age group 18 to 35 years.

Prevent Forest Fires: The summer months are just around the corner and according to our weather man this is to be a very dry summer, and we will again be faced with the fire hazard in our forests. I would like to call attention to some of the flagrant practices indulged in by some of our people in building camp fires, and mainly that of building a camp fire beside a tree. If we all observe the law not to build a camp fire closer than 10 feet from a live tree, and always be certain that the fire is extinguished when we leave, it will save much valuable timber. Our forests and wildlife are the national heritage of us all, and it behooves each one of us to do all we can to prevent fires.

50 YEARS AGO: APRIL 13, 1972

Bicycle Safety Rodeo: Plans for the Bicycle Safety Rodeo, sponsored by the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Fire Departments, in cooperation with the RCMP, are progressing smoothly. First prize will be a boys and girls bicycle donated by the two fire departments. Rodeo itself will consist of mechanical inspection of bicycles, a true or false test, and five skill tests. Winners will be determined by total points obtained throughout the whole Rodeo. This Rodeo is to teach the children of Ashcroft and Cache Creek how to properly handle their bicycles. Booklets are being given out in the schools to help prepare the children for their tests. A film is being shown at the school which will also help to prepare the children.

Clinton Ladies Fashion Show: You now have an opportunity to see Spring Fashions on display. Many different styles will be shown, day wear, casuals, formals, sports wear, western, and swim wear. Ladies fashions for all ages and sizes. Teen styles including the latest in hot pants. As well as the style show there will be live entertainment and refreshments will be served.

Cache Creek: A request from Council has gone forward to the Department of Commercial Transport to move the weigh scales from its present location [at the junction of Highways 1 and 97 beside the Dairy Queen] as Council feels the present situation will lead to a fatal accident.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter