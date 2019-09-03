Province extends closing date for plastics survey as responses flood in

Plus basketball and coed hockey leagues are looking for players, workshops, a concert, and more

Youth basketball league

From September to November, 2019 there will be a youth basketball league at the Ashcroft HUB for students in Grades 4 through 6. There will be a weekly practice, as well as play-days/tournaments every other weekend. The focus is on fun, skill development, and team play.

The season begins the week of Sept. 16, and continues through the final weekend of November. The cost per participant is $80, and registrations should be in by Friday, Sept. 6. For more information drop by the HUB office, call (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Lillooet Lions fishing derby

The Lillooet Lions Club is holding its annual fishing derby at Pavilion Lake on Sunday, Sept. 8 starting at 8 a.m. Entries must be landed and measured by 2 p.m.

The grand prize is $500 for the longest fish, with the Pat Smiley Memorial Prize of $250 for second place, as well as “Lucky Catch” draw prizes. A concession will be available, and there are toilet facilities.

Advance tickets are $20, and the charge is $25 on Derby Day, with proceeds going to community projects. Tickets can be purchased at Winner’s Edge and the Lillooet News office in Lillooet, at Stein Valley Peoples Pharmacy in Lytton, and from Lion Nick Lebedoff in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area (call 250-457-3049). For Derby information, contact Lion John Brooks at (250) 256-7025.

UniTea concert

On Friday, Sept. 13 UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft presents Shaun Rawlins and Tyler Bartfai live in concert. They’re two independent singer-songwriters who each have distinct writing styles that range from folk to blues to Americana, making for a very engaging show.

Tickets are $15 each, and the door opens at 6:30 p.m., while the concert starts at 7:30. For more details, or to reserve tickets, drop by UniTea or call (250) 457-1145.

Coed hockey players wanted

Every Thursday starting in mid-October there will be coed hockey for those aged 19+ at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft. It’s for the enjoyment of the game, with players divided into two teams each week, no ref, and no scores kept.

Each player pays $10 for insurance for the entire season on the first night, and $10 for every night played. Any participants who live outside the Village of Ashcroft boundaries pay an additional $30 for the entire season.

Anyone interested should contact Marianne Munro at (250) 453-9522 or mmunro@coppervalley.bc.ca for more information or to get your name on the player list (the insurance is for a maximum of 30 players).

Japanese mosaic unveiling ceremony

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be the unveiling of three new mosaic artworks in Ashcroft celebrating and commemorating Ashcroft’s Japanese heritage and connections.

The first unveiling will be of a mosaic celebrating Ashcroft’s sister city—Bifuka, Japan—at the Ashcroft Library. The second unveiling will be of a Japanese mosaic located on the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy building, and will be followed by the unveiling of a commemorative Japanese bench at the Harmony Bell structure at the south end of the Heritage Park on Railway.

All community members are invited to attend the unveilings, which will then be followed by a luncheon for all at the Ashcroft Community Hall.

Workshop opportunities

With support from the Wildfire Business Transition Program, Community Futures is sponsoring two upcoming workshops: “Managing Change and Transitions” and “Traditional Marketing and The Power of Social Media”. Both are free to all small businesses and not-for-profit organizations affected by the 2017 wildfires.

Business today has changed. We are all impacted by external influences, resulting in changes in our business. What is the change you are facing? How will you become comfortable with change? In today’s workplace, change is the only constant!

In the “Managing Change and Transitions” workshop, participants will look at your business from a different perspective; use conflict and friction to make changes and look for new opportunities; plan a better future as the world you work and live in changes; and apply innovation in your business.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Ashcroft Community Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The landscape of social media changes every few months, and it’s not easy to stay current. Attend the “Traditional Marketing and The Power of Social Media” workshop and learn how to pair your marketing and networking efforts with online tools to better reach your customers.

Participants will learn how to create and define goals for their marketing strategy; what to measure in order to grow; and the basics of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and blogging. The workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Seating is limited, so be sure to register early. To register for either or both workshops, or to get more information, go to www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/ or call (250) 453-9165.

Equality Project wish list

The Equality Project in Cache Creek frequently receives requests about what they most need, for the Stage Road clubhouse’s “Essentials Room” and for individual members. Among the items in demand for the Essential Rooms are laundry soap, pots and pans, cat and dog food, and feminine products, while some of the items members are looking for include a kitchen table, washers and driers, a woman’s pedal bike, canvas for painting, and a pet carrier for a cat.

To see a full list of items that are needed, go to their Facebook page at The Equality Project.

Plastics survey deadline extended

Because of the popularity of the CleanBC engagement about what the Province could do to ban, reduce, and recycle more plastics, the Province has extended the comment period. The engagement, which was originally scheduled to close Sept. 18, has been extended to Sept. 30, 2019.

With almost 25,000 completed surveys and more than 33,000 site visits, the plastics engagement is one of B.C.’s most popular public consultations, with comments and ideas coming in from all regions of the province. It’s important to ensure the government hears from as many British Columbians as possible, including those who may have missed the opportunity in the summer months.

The Province is seeking feedback on ideas aimed at reducing plastic waste, including bans and expanding recycling to include single-use items, such as cutlery and more beverage containers. People can comment on the recommendations and offer ideas about other plastic items that could be considered for future regulatory changes.

The proposed changes support the Province’s CleanBC efforts to reduce pollution and divert waste from landfills.

The consultation paper and the public survey can be found online at https://cleanbc.ca/plastics.



