Public to have say on annual time changes

To spring ahead or not to spring ahead? That is the question British Columbians are invited to answer, and share their views on, in an online survey from the Province about daylight saving time.

Most areas of the province currently “spring ahead” into daylight saving time during summer months and “fall back” to standard time in the winter, but that could change, meaning an end to having to adjust clocks twice each year.

“As our neighbours in the western United States move toward permanent daylight saving time, it’s a good time to think about what will work best for British Columbia,” says Premier John Horgan. “I invite people to consider our options and take part in an online survey that will help us decide whether to leave things as they are or if it’s time to make a change.”

The online survey will be available until July 19, 2019. The survey website has background information on the history of time observance in British Columbia and the impact of various options, such as changes to the timings of sunrise and sunset at different times of year. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions about time observance, which affects many key B.C. industries, such as agriculture and transportation.

“I know many people will have strong preferences on this complex question, and this is an opportunity to express them and help government decide our next steps,” says Horgan. “As we monitor what’s happening in other jurisdictions, I look forward to input from British Columbians on how to set our clocks throughout the year.”

Learn more about daylight saving time and complete the survey at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/.



