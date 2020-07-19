QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

Prince George of Cambridge, heir to the British throne, was born on July 22, 2013.
In honour of the young prince’s birthday, here are some questions about Prince George, about other princes and about other people named George.
Good luck.
READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?
READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?
READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.