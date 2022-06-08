Rainy weather no deterrent for determined participants in Skip’s Run

Benjamin Pierro (centre), who took part in this year’s Skip’s Run, was the winner of a bike donated by Lion Nick Lebedoff (r). Also pictured is Benjamin’s dad, Brad. (Photo credit: Kimberly Pierro) Participants set off into the rain for the 10th annual Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Clouds and rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the nearly 50 participants who took part in the 10th annual Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5.

They came on foot and on bike; some came in costume, and two Cache Creek firefighters werein full turnout gear. They were all there to help the Ashcroft and District Lions Club raise money which will go to the Ashcroft HUB to help fund repairs to the roof of the building.

Thanks to Lion Nick Lebedoff, who donated a new bicycle for a prize draw. Benjamin Pierro — who completed the 5km event on his bike, but said afterward that he needed a bigger one — was the lucky winner.

Thanks also go to Runner’s Sole in Kamloops, Second Time Around in Ashcroft, Interior Savings, the Village of Ashcroft, the HUB, and the Ashcroft Terminal.



