Random acts of Christmas will warm hearts and souls this season

This year has shown us that we don’t miss ‘stuff’: we miss each other

By Sally Watson

Christmas greetings!

I have encouraged “Random Acts of Christmas” this year to take the place of gathering indoors. There are many things that we can do without much planning. Greetings as we walk through the grocery store or down the street: we can see you smile behind your mask. Perhaps offer to take down a seniro’s lights after Christmas).

Warm your heart and make someone safer by removing snow from sidewalks. Grandma probably doesn’t really need another figurine, but she may enjoy a package of really good tea or coffee. This Christmas may be different from ones in the past, but I think that we have all realized that we miss each other, not the “stuff”.

Our Christmas recipe is oatcakes, which taste like comfort and joy.

3 cups rolled oats

3 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ cups lard

¾ cup cold water

Combine rolled oats, flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut in the lard until the mixture has the consistency of cornmeal. Add just as much water as needed to make the mixture hold together (as with plain pastry).

Roll the dough out about ¼-inch thick, cut it in squares or rounds, place them on a cookie sheet, and bake at 350° F. until light brown. Serve as a cookie, or with butter, jam, or cheese.

Sally Watson is director of Thompson-Nicola Regional District Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau).



