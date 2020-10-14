Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, date unknown. Photo credit: TNRL

Readers and writers can learn more at Thursday evening events

Virtual author events and writers’ nights offer opportunities to learn and create

As part of its weekly Thursday night programming dedicated to readers and writers, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has announced its roster of virtual author and writer events for the remainder of 2020. These events have been created in partnership with the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts, and are open to everyone.

October 15: Shawn MacWha

Shawn MacWha shares his debut novel Eastern Horizons: A Tale of Failure and Redemption, in which North America struggles to survive the ramifications of a nuclear war taking place on the other side of the world. As someone who has travelled across Canada extensively and spent more than five years living in Asia, MacWha will speak about how his experiences in those places impacts his writing.

October 29: Anne Wheeler

Anne Wheeler is a prolific and celebrated director, most recently on the TV series Anne with an E. Her debut book, Taken by the Muse: On the Path to Becoming a Filmmaker, is a series of creative non-fiction pieces that show her circuitous journey in the 1970s to becoming a filmmaker. The first female recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Directors Guild of Canada, Wheeler is also a member of the Order of Canada.

November 12: Jan Stirling

Writer and musician Jan Stirling shared a unique friendship with renowned Canadian artist Ted Harrison until his death in 2015. In her new book, Ted Harrison’s Rainbow Road, Stirling uses free form poems created from their conversations and her memories to show an intimate side of Harrison and reflect her own life journey.

November 26: George Johnson

Local author and TRU instructor George Johnson is back with two new children’s books: How Hope Became an Activist and Marisa and the Mountains. Both stories feature strong female characters who are learning to love and support the world around them. Johnson will read from his new books and share his experiences with the publishing world.

Each event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is available for viewing on the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Facebook page. Registration is not required, but participants who would like to join the event via Zoom or teleconference will need to register in order to receive the meeting invitations.

On Thursdays where no author is booked, the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts hosts “Silent Write”, a program designed to help writers dedicate time to their writing with the support of other local writers. This program takes place via Zoom, so registration is required.

For more details about TNRL events, go to www.tnrl.ca. To learn more about the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts and Silent Write, go to www.kswa.ca.


