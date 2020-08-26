Readers came through with nominations for Hometown Heroes

Saluting the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to help their communities

Hometown Heroes are everywhere: sometimes in places where you would expect them, and at other times in unlikely spots. The Journal asked readers to nominate people who went above and beyond; here are some of our very own Hometown Heroes, who were singled out for recognition for all that they do for their communities.

Jenna Pisarczyk nominated her sister, Shayna Van Tine: “Currently Shayna is stationed in Clinton as a paramedic, and has been at that station for four years. Shayna has one of the biggest hearts; she could make friends with a rock. Growing up she was always known for her infectious smile and kind personality. If anyone is in need of help, Shayna is the best person for the job. She will treat you with such kindness, and always goes above and beyond. Your family is incredibly proud of you Shayna! Thank you!”

Carmen Ranta: “I would like to nominate all of the School District No. 74 staff for recognition. I can’t say this one or that one. I know that Teresa Downs and Lynda Minnabarriet and all staff in local schools — including principals, teachers, support staff, and operations staff — all had to adapt quickly and work so carefully to get school opening in place for June. Now the same pressures are occurring again, with missed vacations, extra work, and planning right now to ensure that local students and families are supported. Simply amazing, and very much below the radar to those who aren’t connected directly with the school system.

Ben Fuglestveit: “I would like to nominate Pat Kilt. She has worked tirelessly cooking and serving food at the Legion and other events, some not associated directly with the Legion, has been a member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years, and has been involved in poppy sales for Remembrance Day. She has been involved in the Seniors’ Centre as a member, and a member of the executive [she is currently president], for many years. Pat has set up a book exchange on her porch where people can come to get, exchange, or drop off books during this COVID situation.”

Martin Dalsin: “I’d like to nominate Gary and Meghan Winslow for going above and beyond to make sure this year’s high school graduates got graduation photographs.”

Nina Kabatoff: “I’d like to nominate Steve Aie. His unwavering devotion to the fire department is incredible, in the search for the late Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy and shortly after, fighting the Elephant Hill fire.”

Trish Schachtel had several nominations: “Dale and Dan Kidd have been delivering food hampers since the start of the pandemic. Like clockwork they are at every food bank, and deliver on average 15 hampers to clients is Cache Creek.

”Willow and Steven Anderson at Home Hardware: not only for staying open for the community, but for loaning us a truck to pick up a food order in Kamloops and for sourcing out PPE for our frontline staff.

”Vic and the staff at Safety Mart, for scrambling to keep shelves stocked and for keeping their doors open. We appreciate Vic and Tyrone for ensuring the food bank had dairy products and non-perishables.

”Vicky Trill, for coordinating and leading the COVID-19 helpline.

“The support, care aides, and nursing staff at the Ashcroft Health Site, Jackson House, and Thompson View Manor, for keeping our elderly family members safe.”



