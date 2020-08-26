Clinton paramedic Shayna Van Tine always goes ‘above and beyond’, according to her sister Jenna. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Readers came through with nominations for Hometown Heroes

Saluting the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to help their communities

Hometown Heroes are everywhere: sometimes in places where you would expect them, and at other times in unlikely spots. The Journal asked readers to nominate people who went above and beyond; here are some of our very own Hometown Heroes, who were singled out for recognition for all that they do for their communities.

Jenna Pisarczyk nominated her sister, Shayna Van Tine: “Currently Shayna is stationed in Clinton as a paramedic, and has been at that station for four years. Shayna has one of the biggest hearts; she could make friends with a rock. Growing up she was always known for her infectious smile and kind personality. If anyone is in need of help, Shayna is the best person for the job. She will treat you with such kindness, and always goes above and beyond. Your family is incredibly proud of you Shayna! Thank you!”

Carmen Ranta: “I would like to nominate all of the School District No. 74 staff for recognition. I can’t say this one or that one. I know that Teresa Downs and Lynda Minnabarriet and all staff in local schools — including principals, teachers, support staff, and operations staff — all had to adapt quickly and work so carefully to get school opening in place for June. Now the same pressures are occurring again, with missed vacations, extra work, and planning right now to ensure that local students and families are supported. Simply amazing, and very much below the radar to those who aren’t connected directly with the school system.

Ben Fuglestveit: “I would like to nominate Pat Kilt. She has worked tirelessly cooking and serving food at the Legion and other events, some not associated directly with the Legion, has been a member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years, and has been involved in poppy sales for Remembrance Day. She has been involved in the Seniors’ Centre as a member, and a member of the executive [she is currently president], for many years. Pat has set up a book exchange on her porch where people can come to get, exchange, or drop off books during this COVID situation.”

Martin Dalsin: “I’d like to nominate Gary and Meghan Winslow for going above and beyond to make sure this year’s high school graduates got graduation photographs.”

Nina Kabatoff: “I’d like to nominate Steve Aie. His unwavering devotion to the fire department is incredible, in the search for the late Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy and shortly after, fighting the Elephant Hill fire.”

Trish Schachtel had several nominations: “Dale and Dan Kidd have been delivering food hampers since the start of the pandemic. Like clockwork they are at every food bank, and deliver on average 15 hampers to clients is Cache Creek.

Willow and Steven Anderson at Home Hardware: not only for staying open for the community, but for loaning us a truck to pick up a food order in Kamloops and for sourcing out PPE for our frontline staff.

Vic and the staff at Safety Mart, for scrambling to keep shelves stocked and for keeping their doors open. We appreciate Vic and Tyrone for ensuring the food bank had dairy products and non-perishables.

Vicky Trill, for coordinating and leading the COVID-19 helpline.

“The support, care aides, and nursing staff at the Ashcroft Health Site, Jackson House, and Thompson View Manor, for keeping our elderly family members safe.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web
Next story
Cardboardonians came, saw, failed to conquer in brazen attack

Just Posted

All SD74 students set for full-time school return on Sept. 14

District’s reopening plan has been approved by the Ministry of Education

Cache Creek firefighter request hits a roadbump with council

Cache Creek council notes

Grants help Equality Project improve services for members

Cache Creek clubhouse has now reopened after weathering double whammy this spring

Cardboardonians came, saw, failed to conquer in brazen attack

Stalwart young defenders defeated the invaders, saved the town

Book a personal event at Kamloops theatre for big screen fun

Paramount Theatre offering opportunity to rent venue for your own film or gaming event

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Tahltan Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Most Read