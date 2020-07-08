Reading Club members can enter contest to name and win library mascots

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system is running a “Name the Mascot” contest at each branch, and the winner at each branch gets to take home a cuddly critter. (Photo credit: TNRL)

Clinton food bank

The Clinton Food Bank takes place on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1401 Cariboo Highway; the next one will take place on Tuesday, July 21. The food bank has a Facebook page (Clinton Food Bank) with information about its services, but recognizes that many people do not have Facebook, or access to the Internet. They are therefore asking people to spread the word to anyone they know who is in need of groceries, either temporarily or long-term, so the food bank can reach as many people as possible.

Those who operate the food bank would like to thank their many donors, as they appreciate and rely on the donations they receive.

Riding clinics

Cordova Farm at 838 Kelly Lake Road in Clinton is now signing up riders for their second and third riding clinics this summer. The clinician is once again Mark Halliwell of Richmond, B.C.

The clinics are for riders of all ages and levels of experience, and they have all types of horses. The main focus is on English events, hunters, jumpers, equitation, and three-day events, and dressage lessons are available. The lessons are also helpful to recreational riders and beginners, and are an excellent outing for young and inexperienced horses and riders, allowing them to gain exposure. Are you lacking confidence with your horse? Learn how to ride and interact with your horse for maximum performance and safety.

Upcoming clinic dates are July 25–26 and Aug. 22–23. Horse Council of BC membership, as well as helmets and suitable boots, are necessary in order to ride, and participants must sign a release waiver before riding. For more information, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Stamp and Campbell’s labels programs

Good news and bad news: the used stamp program is still operating, but the long-running Campbell’s Soup labels program has come to an end.

For many years, the ladies of the United Church Auxiliary collected used stamps and Campbell’s Soup labels, both of which helped support good causes. When the LA wound down, The Equality Project in Cache Creek took over both programs. However, the last batch of labels that was submitted elicited a response stating that the program had finished.

However, The Equality Project is still collecting used stamps. When removing the stamps from your mail, please leave a one-quarter inch border around them. The stamps can be dropped off at the project’s clubhouse on Stage Road.

TNRD Civic Building reopens

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s downtown Kamloops Civic Building has now reopened to the public. The administration office at 300-465 Victoria Street will be open for regular hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Following the recommendations of B.C. provincial public health officers and guidelines from WorkSafe BC, new protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff. Plexiglas barriers have been installed and signage is in place to assist with physical distancing and to protect visitors and employees. People entering the building will go through increased screening measures and are asked to use the hand sanitizer provided.

The Kamloops Library remains closed at this time.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the TNRD has continued to provide essential services to residents throughout the region and has implemented a phased approach to gradually return staff to the workplace and reopen its buildings to the public. Residents are encouraged to contact the TNRD by phone at (250) 377-8673 or 1-877-377-8673 (toll-free in B.C.) with any questions or concerns.

Summer Reading Club

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s (TNRL) Summer Reading Club (SRC) has begun, and infants, children, teens, and adults can register and log their reading or participate in fun challenges to earn entries into a grand prize draw. This year’s theme is “Explore Our Universe”, and there are four categories for readers of all ages: Read to Me Club (ages 0–5); Summer Reading Club (ages 6–12); Teen Summer Challenge (ages 12–18); and Adult Summer Reading Club (ages 18+).

Registration for the SRC is now open, and all clubs run from now through Aug. 29. Participants can register for and participate in all of the clubs through the TNRL website at www.tnrl.ca. Those without access to the Internet can still take part in the clubs by contacting their local TNRL branch and placing an order for Library Takeout.

There are two additional challenges to keep young readers busy: “READO” for those aged 0–5 and “Journey Through Space” for those aged 6–12. Challenges may be submitted through the TNRL website; those without Internet access can call their library branch at the end of the summer to book an appointment to submit their challenges. Completed reading logs and challenges must be submitted by Sept. 12 to enter the Grand Prize draws.

Adults and teenagers can also take part by logging reading minutes or completing a series of challenges linked to this year’s “Space Out with the TNRL” theme.

Name the mascot

Students who participate in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s Read to Me or Summer Reading Club programs can also take part in the “Name the Mascot” contest. Each library branch throughout the TNRL — including the Mobile Library — has its own stuffed mascot; to find out which mascot each branch has and see a picture, go to https://bit.ly/31L6gDd. Participants can submit name suggestions through www.tnrl.ca or by phoning your local branch. The child who submits the winning name also wins their branch’s mascot. The deadline for submissions for the contest is July 18.

Rivertown Players are back

The Kamloops Arts Council’s Rivertown Players, in partnership with Project X, are back for another fun-filled summer, but it’s not going to be the Rivertown Players season people have come to know. This year they will be online, performing live with some opportunities for audience engagement and interactive elements through the commenting functions on Vimeo livestreams. Their first show will be on July 15, and people can follow the Rivertown Players on social media to catch the links for their live performances on Vimeo. Performance links will be posted to the Rivertown’s social media, including their Facebook page (Kamloops Arts Council’s Rivertown Players – in partnership with Project X).

The online performances are 100 per cent free, as always, and the team is currently hard at work writing and rehearsing this summer’s entertaining and exciting shows. A theme they have been exploring this year is “Heart The Planet”, something they are working on incorporating into their shows through the use of recycled materials for costume and set design.

The players will only be performing for four weeks, so there is plenty of time to tune in and catch all of the shows they are offering this year. The livestream performances run from July 15 to Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and there will be a custom Vimeo link that people can use each time they tune in to a Rivertown Players performance: https://vimeo.com/channels/rivertownplayers. More information can be found at www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Summer art camps

Plans are underway to offer small group Summer Art Camp experiences at the Kamloops Art Gallery in July and August. Details are still being finalized, and anyone interested can contact the Gallery at kamloopsartgallery@kag.bc.ca for more information.

The Picture Miner

Cache Creek photographer Gary Winslow has been taking pictures around his community and the region for many years, and his generosity in giving of his time and expertise is legendary: most recently he spent time with each of this year’s Desert Sands Community School graduating students ans their families to create unique graduation memories. He also regularly covers many local events, such as Graffiti Days.

He has a keen eye for the beauty of our area, from sweeping landscapes to tiny details. Anyone who wants to check out Gary’s photography, and find out where they can purchase prints, should visit his website, The Picture Miner (https://www.thepictureminer.com/), for some stunning images that celebrate and highlight the splendour of the place we call home.

Terry Fox Run

This year’s Terry Fox Run in Ashcroft will be a virtual fundraiser, and anyone who would like to register for this year’s virtual run can go to http:/www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/Ashcroft to find out how to do your own run, walk, or cycle to raise funds for this very worthwhile cause. You can also donate through the site.

Ashcroft run organizer Jeannie Norris is also seeking someone to take over the position, as she is moving out of the area. Send her a personal message via Facebook if you are interested or want some more information on what this rewarding volunteer opportunity entails.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Local News



The Ashcroft Library mascot is looking for a name and a new home. (Photo credit: TNRL)

The Clinton Library mascot is looking for a name and a new home. (Photo credit: TNRL)