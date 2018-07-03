Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

By Zee Chevalier

“The dandelions and buttercups gild all the lawn: the drowsy bee stumbles among the clover tops and summer sweetens all to me.”

James Russell Lowell

Did you enjoy Canada Day this year? As always, a dedicated committee worked together to offer a variety of activities to make this special day memorable. Our thanks to everyone who contributed in any way.

If you stopped at the Seniors’ Centre to support the Clinton Seniors’ Association Yard, Book and Bake Sale, we offer our thanks to you as well.

The Foot Clinic will be held on July 12 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. To discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom RN, FCN, FCNEd at 1-250-819-1632.

“Above all, let us never forget that an act of goodness is in itself an act of happiness. It is the flower of a long inner life of joy and contentment; it tells of peaceful hours and days on the sunniest heights of our souls.”

Maurice Maeterlinck

When I examine a new word I go first to the dictionary to see the standard definition. Many words have more than one meaning, and often have several synonyms.

Goodness is defined as the quality of being morally good or virtuous. Who hasn’t heard the phrase “out of the goodness of one’s heart”, which implies that an action was motivated by kindness and generosity rather than the hope of personal gain? People give to charity “out of the goodness of their heart.” Hearing it said in this way means that hearing “Don’t expect me to believe you’re helping me out of the goodness of your heart” definitely puts a negative spin on the situation.

So much of what we do in life is prompted and shaped by our own choices, and the action may be motivated by a desire to do good or by something entirely opposite. Innately we know right from wrong. We decide!

There are many opportunities to choose joy, happiness, and goodness. We feel glad when we make good decisions. This includes choosing to be morally good and obedient. Sometimes courage means to be with, and stand by, our friends. Other times it means that we have to stand a little apart, not judging them or feeling superior but choosing right by doing something different, like the teenaged girl who didn’t stay with her friends on Halloween to throw eggs at cars. She went home instead. She knew it was intrinsically wrong, to have fun at the expense of other people, including their property.

In choosing good, we have the opportunity to become our best selves.

Recognize goodness in your acts of thought, word, or deed. These include positive intentions, putting the brake on anger, restraining addictive impulses, extending compassion and helpfulness to others, courage, generosity, patience, and much more. See the goodness in others also. Recognizing their goodness will help you feel your own. Notice everyday small acts of fairness, kindness, and honourable effort to contribute, to help, rather than harm. Seeing the good in yourself and others means you’re more likely to do what you can to build the good in the world we share together.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will take a well-deserved summer break from regular activities and events. The next regular general meeting will be on September 20 following a potluck lunch at the Seniors’ Centre; come join us! Annual fees are $15, and meetings are every third Thursday following a lunch of soup, sandwiches, and cake. The seniors hold three fundraisers a year: a Daffodil Tea in March, the July 1 Yard, Book, and Bake sale, and the Marketplace, which is held early in November.

Happy summer birthday to Helene Cade (July 22).

“Make use of life while you have it. Whether you have enough depends upon yourself, not on the number of your years.”

Maurice Maeterlinck



