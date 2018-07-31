Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Thanks for support of the July 1 sale, and see you in September at the next meeting!

By Zee Chevalier

The sun is slowly settling.

Children are still out at play.

Dad’s fast asleep in the hammock.

Hurray for a summer day.

Deborah James

Thank you to everyone who helped with the July 1 Yard, Book, and Bake Sale, and thank you to those who supported this endeavour of the Seniors’ Association. Robin Fennell won the Cookie Jar Guessing Game and Bernice Hook won the Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle. Congratulations to both of you.

The next Foot Clinic will be on September 6. To discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom, RN FCN FCNEd, at (250) 819-1632.

Quality Glass of Ashcroft has replaced all the windows in the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. The panes are double-glazed and most of them are screened. They look very nice—good job! Good job!

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will resume regular meetings on September 20 following a potluck lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. Come join us!

There are no seniors’ birthdays to celebrate in August.

Enjoy the summer! Stay safe!



