Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Thanks for support of the July 1 sale, and see you in September at the next meeting!

By Zee Chevalier

The sun is slowly settling.

Children are still out at play.

Dad’s fast asleep in the hammock.

Hurray for a summer day.

Deborah James

Thank you to everyone who helped with the July 1 Yard, Book, and Bake Sale, and thank you to those who supported this endeavour of the Seniors’ Association. Robin Fennell won the Cookie Jar Guessing Game and Bernice Hook won the Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle. Congratulations to both of you.

The next Foot Clinic will be on September 6. To discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom, RN FCN FCNEd, at (250) 819-1632.

Quality Glass of Ashcroft has replaced all the windows in the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. The panes are double-glazed and most of them are screened. They look very nice—good job! Good job!

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will resume regular meetings on September 20 following a potluck lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. Come join us!

There are no seniors’ birthdays to celebrate in August.

Enjoy the summer! Stay safe!


Municipal recycling stations in Ashcroft, Cache Creek set to close September 1

All recycling will have to be taken to the transfer station at the Cache Creek landfill site.

Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

Local news briefs: Beautiful Cache Creek businesses

Plus a food recall, upcoming workshops, early learning registration, and more.

Campertunity can turn any backyard into a campsite

New online platform gives campers more choice on where to stay

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

