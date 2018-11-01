Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Don’t miss the Clinton Seniors’ Association Marketplace on Nov. 3.

by Zee Chevalier

“Winter is an etching,

Spring a water color,

Summer an oil painting

and Autumn a mosaic of them all.”

Stanley Horowitz

Autumn has definitely been a “mosaic of them all”. It was only Sept. 13 when the first snow fell, and then it happened again Sept. 30 and all the week leading up to Thanksgiving. We missed autumn! However, recent frosty mornings have given way to brilliant, sunny days and blue skies.

We hoped for that weather on Oct. 20, election day. Inclement weather always seems to affect voter turnout. Bright sunshine prevailed, and the attendance at the polling station exceeded 65 per cent. Well done, Clinton! However, that number could have been higher. Very few young adults came out to exercise this privilege.

There seems to be a general apathy towards elections among young voters. There are many countries in the world where people have no say in who will lead them or in how their day-to-day lives will be governed. The freedom we have to vote is much envied by many the world over. Your vote is your voice. Don’t take it for granted.

Thank you to everyone who let their name stand for election, both for mayor or as councillor. Congratulations, Susan Swan: we wish you well in your new role as mayor of Clinton. Kudos also to Sandi Burrage, Kim McIlravey, David Park, and Christine Rivett, our new councillors.

A very important day is celebrated in November. It is Remembrance Day (sometimes referred to as Armistice Day), and it marks the date and time when armies stopped fighting in World War I: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in 1918 (the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month). Some 100,000 Canadian soldiers died in the First and Second World Wars.

Many people wear poppies before, and on, Remembrance Day to show their respect and support for Canadian troops. Throughout Canada, Remembrance Day ceremonies are held, and wreaths commemorating the fallen and honouring the veterans are laid at local cenotaphs. People remember those who fought for Canada and honour their memory during a two minute silence at 11 a.m.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.”

From the poem “The Fallen”

by Lawrence Binyon

The next Foot Clinic will be Nov. 8 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue). To discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom, RN, FCN, FCNEd, at (250) 819-1632.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association’s annual Marketplace will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be vendors selling new and used items, as well as home baking, and perhaps commercial products. To rent a table for $10, call Eleanor at (250) 459-2339.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association will be held Nov. 15 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre following lunch. The Annual General Meeting will be at the same place on the same day at 2:30 p.m. There will be an election of officers and directors.

There are no Clinton Seniors’ Association members with birthdays to celebrate in November.


