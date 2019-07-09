Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors Association

“The dandelions and buttercups gild all the lawn: the drowsy bee stumbles among the clover tops and summer sweetens all to me.”

James Russell Lowell

I was in Kamloops from June 16–20, and saw temperatures go from 28° to 18° to 10° to 8° C. in those four days, including a heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla. What season is this? Summer officially began on June 21. Let’s hope it’s warm enough for gardens and swimming, but cool and damp enough to offset wildfires.

I’m writing this as I recover from cataract surgery and my vision is not yet up to par. I’m also dealing with glaucoma and macular degeneration, which requires shots in both eyes every few weeks. Every day I thank God for technology and competent medical personnel who are doing so much to ensure my eyesight is unimpaired.

Did you enjoy the Pipe Band in the Clinton May Parade? What a great sound! Thank you to the Parade Committee for this welcome addition to the annual event. Rain may have dampened the entries, but not the enthusiasm. The Clinton Seniors’ Association is grateful to Brenda and Bert Sauer and Daniela and Wade Dyck for the use of their tractor and trailer for their float, and especially to Christine and John Stella for the 1903 doctor’s buggy which so appropriately reflected the parade’s theme of “Transportation Through the Ages”. Thank you very much!

Thank you to everyone who supported the Clinton Seniors’ Association July 1 Yard Sale fundraiser. Appreciation is extended to all who worked to stage the event and to those who came by to browse or buy something. Thank you!

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will recess for the summer. The next regular general meeting is Sept. 19 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, following a potluck lunch. Come and join us!

Happy birthday to Helene Cade (July 22).

When I searched my file of suitable seasonable and holiday quotations and poems I stopped at this one:

“Make use of life while you have it. Whether you have lived enough depends upon yourself, not on the number of your years.” (Michael de Montaigne)

The words resonate with anyone celebrating a birthday, senior or otherwise. but were particularly meaningful to me at this time. For two weeks in June I travelled the Oregon coast with my daughter and thoroughly enjoyed the ocean scenery and wildlife.

Totally unplanned or premeditated, she and I went zip-lining the day before our holiday ended. We were in a forest setting and traversed eight lines totalling a mile in length over ponds and streams, each line being longer and higher than the one before.

About a third of the way through I stood looking down over the trees and water and off into nothing and wondered “What the heck am I doing here?” It was too late to say no, too late to go back, so I took a deep breath and enjoyed the rest of the ride!

Happy summer, everybody!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter