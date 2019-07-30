Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

The brilliant poppy flaunts her head

Amidst the ripening grain.

And adds her voice to sell the song

That August’s here again.”

Helen Winslow

Stop a moment to see the brilliant poppies in Robertson’s Square!

Summer is half over; at least the summer of my childhood. July and August defined summer: summer holidays. We could hardly wait for school to end: freedom for two whole months, swimming, and picking strawberries and raspberries. Only much later as a grown-up did I come to appreciate the “summer” of June and September. There were good, hot days and warm nights. That’s not so this year. Rainy, grey days have outnumbered the bright, sunny days of my youth. A blessing in disguise? Perhaps. We haven’t had to live with the angst of wildfires; a welcome change.

The Clinton Seniors’ yard sale on July 1 had everyone on rain alert. As the last box of treasures and the last tables were stored away the heavens opened and let down a torrent. But the sale was done, and we rejoiced that we had come through a successful endeavour without a shower.

Thank you to all who ventured out in uncertain weather to support our fundraiser. Helene Cade won the Cookie Guessing Game, and Slim Sound was the happy recipient of the Peel ‘n’ Pay Raffle prize of $50.

A large number of enthusiastic representatives from all the organizations in Clinton have been meeting for several weeks to plan a family fun day in the park on September 14, so mark your calendars. There’ll be something for all ages: fun, food, music, activities, displays, and more.

The next regular general meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is Sept. 19 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, following a potluck lunch.

No Association member celebrates an August birthday, but on the subject of birthdays, a closing thought or two:

“The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age which means never losing your enthusiasm.”

Aldous Huxley

“A birthday is just another day where you go to work and people give you love. Age is just a state of mind and you’re as old as you think you are. You have to count your blessings and be happy.”

Abhishek Bachchan



