Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air … Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.”

William Stegner, Angle of Repose

Summer is not yet over, but dare I suggest we’ve escaped from the wildfire scourge this year? Perhaps we owe our thanks to the excessive rains of June and July. Whatever the reason, I am pleased we didn’t have to experience again the fear and uncertainty a high fire season brings.

Summer is never long enough. All too soon the committee meetings and fall events resume, and we find ourselves with long “to do” lists. The squares on the calendar pages fill up quickly with times and tasks and appointments.

It would be wonderful if every organization in town gained a new member or two. Think how energizing that would be for the groups! It would bring new perspectives, new ideas, new solutions to old problems, a fresh point of view, lively discussions, more manpower, and more help to get things done. Groups that appeal to all ages and interests are well-established in Clinton, and I know that every one of them would welcome the stimulation a new member brings. The benefits to you are enormous as well.

One committee I know didn’t enjoy a summer recess, and that’s the enthusiastic, hard-working group that meets regularly at Integris Credit Union to plan the Fall Fun Fest. This fun day of family activities, food, music, and more will take place at Reg Conn Park on Sept. 14. For more information contact Melanie Painter at mpainter@integriscu.ca or call (250) 457-0036. The Clinton Seniors’ Association will participate with a Bake Sale, Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle, and a Fish Pond and Bean Bag Toss for the children. Mark your calendars for Sept. 14; it will be a great day!

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is on Sept. 19 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) following a potluck lunch. Come and join us!

Happy birthday Irene McDonald (Sept. 27).

“The older I grow, the more I distrust the familiar doctrine that age brings wisdom.”

H.L. Mencken



