Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

With Thanksgiving on the way, it’s a time to think about gratitude

By Zee Chevalier

“There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on, and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings, as now in October.”

Nathaniel Hawthorne

Thanksgiving Day is Oct. 14. Thanksgiving is the time to feel gratitude to God for all the good things in life. If we’re generous in spirit we may even thank Him for some of the things that aren’t so good that come our way, because often those trials and tribulations are the very things that develop strength and resilience and characteristics we’re hardly aware of that make us better people. It is a time to acknowledge the good deeds of fellow men and be thankful.

Thanksgiving thoughts are the kind of thoughts that we should have all year long. We should take time for kindness to those we hold most dear and take every opportunity to extend a helping hand to others.

Thanksgiving, like Christmas, has been given a day on the calendar, but the reality is that the essence and meaning of those two special days should be celebrated every day of our lives.

According to Melody Beattie, gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.

While Thanksgiving appeals to the entire family, who try to come together for a special meal featuring turkey and all the trimmings, the other October holiday — Halloween — is geared more to children who love to put on costumes and go door-to-door trick-or-treating. Costumes I had for my children always had to be large enough to fit over a warm jacket. By the end of October, the weather had often turned cold. What will it be like this year?

Motorists, please keep a watchful eye for the little ghosts and goblins on Oct. 31.

If you weren’t in Reg Conn Park for the Fall Fun Fest on Sept. 14 you missed a good day. There was something for all ages: good food, good music, and many good things to see and do.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association appreciated the support for their endeavours. The Bake Sale and Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle attracted many individuals. Mel Painter won the Guessing Game cookies, while Kit Haourt and Joyce Mitchell of Kamloops each won a $50 raffle prize. Congratulations, winners!

The Bean Bag Toss was busy all day and the Fish Pond station was visited almost a hundred times.

Thank you to everyone who made the day such a success.

Nov. 2 is the Marketplace at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To book a table for $10 to sell new or used goods, call Eleanor at 250-459-2339.

The next regular meeting is Oct. 17 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, following lunch. Come and join us!

Happy Birthday greetings to Christine Stella (Oct. 13), Terry Tucker (Oct. 23), and Catherine Turmel and Bill Holt, both on Oct. 29.

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.”

Ausonius



