Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Keep the real meaning of Christmas in December and through the year

Have an old-fashioned Christmas

Like the ones you remember,

When lights on the eaves

Banish grey old December.

Cookies are shared

With the neighbours who call

The Christmas tree glows

With bright shiny balls.

There’s dinner and laughter

With family and friends.

Gifts are unwrapped,

And another year ends.

Then greet the bright stars

On a night cold and still.

And take time to renew

Hopes for peace and good will.

Marie Bremer

The first day of winter is Dec. 21. Except for cold, frosty mornings it doesn’t seem like winter as we’ve known it by now. There is no snow on the ground.

Christmas is the significant special day in December. It is both a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon. People around the world have been observing Christmas with traditions and practices that are both religious and secular in nature. Christians celebrate Christmas as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of their religion. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, sending cards, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

There are those who would argue that there is too much consumerism and commercialism in Christmas and that the true meaning of Christmas is obscured. I think it is incumbent on all of us to keep the real meaning of Christmas in mind come December, but more importantly, demonstrate it all year long, not just on one day of the year. We should express love and kindness, peace and good will, and the good virtues to mankind every day of our lives.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association held their AGM and elections on Nov. 21. The Chairperson is Yvette May, and Joyce Witt is Vice-Chairperson. Zee Chevalier is Secretary-Treasurer, and Katherine Turmel is a Director by virtue of being the past Chairperson, while three other Directors were elected for the upcoming year: Mary Burrage, Helene Cade, and Isabel Haining. Villa Board Directors are Gloria Ferguson, Heather Henri, and Yvette May.

Thank you to the outgoing CSA board, and welcome to the new group of officers and directors who were elected at the 2019 AGM.

Winners at the Clinton Seniors’ Association Marketplace on Nov. 2 were Diana Guerin for the Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle, Trudi Duncan for the Guessing Game food basket, Jim Wood for the door prize, Darcy Cornett for the Merchant Appreciation prize, and Robin Fennell for the St. Peter’s Cookie Can Guessing Game.

The Clinton and District Adult Walking Group will resume this free beneficial activity in the Clinton Memorial Hall every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon starting on Monday, Dec. 2. The program runs through March 30, and Community Paramedic Diana Guerin will be there on Wednesdays to suggest suitable exercise options and answer health and nutrition questions.

There is no fee, but registration is required. For further information call Charlene Boscott at (250) 459-2759 or Yvette May at (250) 459-7725.

There will be no regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association in December. The next meeting for this group is Jan. 16, 2020, so come and join us in the New Year. The annual membership fee is $15, and general meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month following lunch in the Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue.

Happy Birthday to Joyce Witt on Dec. 8.

“It is better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret.”

Jackie Joyner-Kersee



