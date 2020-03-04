Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Clinton Seniors Daffodil Tea a sign that spring is on the way

By Zee Chevalier

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold; when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.”

Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

Last month I addressed mental health and wellness. Many factors contribute to mental health problems, including how your genes and brain chemistry affect your biological make-up, whether traumas and abuse have been a significant part of your life experiences, and if you have a family history of mental health concerns.

Mental health issues are common, and help is available. People do get better, and many recover completely. Slowly the stigma of mental health diagnosis is being recognized as a health issue, nothing more. There are early warning signs and help can be accessed right away.

Positive mental health allows people to:

* realize their full potential

* cope with the stresses of life (not all stresses are bad: happy occasions, such as planning a wedding or a trip, can be stressful)

* work productively

* make meaningful contributions to their communities

Ways to maintain positive mental health include getting professional help if you need it; connecting with others; staying positive; getting physically active; helping others; getting enough sleep; and developing coping skills.

Seniors have lived a long time, and quite probably have experienced mental health issues at some time over the course of their lives. Quite likely they have seen early warning signs of concern in their friends or relatives. Grandmas and grandpas are pretty good at reaching out and offering comfort and help. We should all be ready to offer support to others. One or more of the following feelings or behaviours can be an early warning sign of a problem:

* eating or sleeping too much or too little

* pulling away from people and usual activities

* having low or no energy

* feeling numb or like nothing matters

* having unexplained aches and pains

* feeling helpless or hopeless

* smoking, drinking, or using drugs more than usual

* feeling unusually confused, forgetful, on edge, angry, upset, worried, or scared

* yelling or fighting with family and friends

* experiencing severe mood swings that cause problems in relationships

* having persistent thoughts or memories you can’t get out of your head

* hearing voices or believing things that are not true

* thinking of harming yourself or others

* inability to perform daily tasks like taking care of your kids or getting to work or school

Confide in a trusted friend or relative and start back to where you would like to be with the help available to you. Ask about what’s out there and available. It is a sign of strength, not weakness, to seek assistance.

Once again the Clinton Seniors’ Association will host their annual Daffodil Tea, with part of the proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society. It will be held in the Clinton Memorial Hall on Wednesday, March 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. There will be strawberry shortcake, home baking, and fresh daffodils available for $5. Thanks to Jessica Lawrence of Bubbles Blossom Design, we hope to have fresh cut and potted miniature daffodils for sale.

Can’t make it to the Hall? From 1 p.m. that day call the Clinton Memorial Hall at (250) 459-2254 to place an order. A driver will be happy to deliver strawberry shortcake and/or daffodils to businesses in Clinton, the school, and shut-ins.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is March 19 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) following a noon lunch. Come and join us; new members are welcome!

Happy Birthday to Mary Burrage and Alice Crosson, both on March 27.

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.”

Henry Ford


editorial@accjournal.ca
Seniors

