Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Don’t hesitate to ask for help, keep informed, and stay active

“April is the kindest month. April gets you out of your head and out working in the garden.”

Marty Rubin

If you are a senior who cannot possibly function for long on your own, tell someone, such as a trusted friend or family member. Call the local health centre and tell the nurse. Call the Village office. Help can be arranged for you. There are people who will meet your needs, such as get your prescriptions or mail, buy your groceries, walk your dog, or take out your garbage. Don’t hesitate to ask.

Whether you are quarantined due to suspected exposure, staying home because you are in a high-risk category, or at home to prevent the spread of infection, you may find yourself unprepared for the feelings of loneliness that will likely follow. While those with chronic illness may already be familiar with what it’s like to face long periods of time alone at home, most of us are used to getting out daily. Even those who are retired or don’t work usually make trips to run errands or visit friends.

To have all of that stop suddenly is jarring, to say the least. It’s important to take care of your mental health during times of reduced social interaction, so try to decrease your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Here are a few ideas on how to manage your feelings of loneliness during these times.

Keep to a regular schedule as much as possible. Try to make your days feel as “normal” as you can. Start each day with a plan of a few things that you will do. If you are a person who keeps a daily journal, continue to do so. Write how you are feeling, what you are doing, and what made you smile. It will help you feel like you are being proactive about the situation.

Stay informed. Keeping up-to-date on the latest advice and health information may give you an edge when it comes to protecting your mental health, and reduce the impact of loneliness. However, limit your media consumption. The news itself can contribute to your anxiety. Don’t sit in front of the TV watching news about coronavirus all day. Only check for updates on a timely basis.

Stay active. Don’t forget that your physical and mental health are delicately intertwined. Continue tai chi or yoga if that’s been your practice. Use a treadmill to get your daily walk.

Do something meaningful. You might find yourself not just bored, but feeling as if you are losing a sense of doing something important and meaningful each day. Even for just a short period of time, do something that will re-create that feeling that you are doing something important, like working on your family tree or trying to learn a new language or a new knitting stitch. You can also take part in online activities that can be done with others, like joining and participating in a Facebook group, signing up for online forums about your hobbies or interests, joining and playing multi-player games, or signing up for online sports games.

Find sources of comfort. These can help to improve your mental health. Give yourself a foot massage or use a foot spa. Take a long, hot bubble bath. Cook healthy comfort food. Have a cup of herbal tea which will help you relax. Light scented candles (lavender will relieve stress). Make sure you are getting plenty of rest.

Create something. Expressing yourself through creative means can be therapeutic, whether it’s painting, writing, or anything else. Try learning calligraphy or writing poetry, or art projects such as paint by numbers, origami, or jewellery making.

Plan for the future. This loneliness won’t last forever, and there will come a time when you’re back to your usual routines. Focus on the future and make plans for that. List all the things you want to do and all the places you want to travel to. Plan for the spring bulbs you would like to plant in the fall, and where in your garden you’ll put them. Plan a fun event for when you’re out of isolation, or goals for some area of your life.

Show compassion to others. If you are struggling with your own feelings, sometimes offering help to others who are feeling lonely can make you feel less lonely yourself. Make a phone call, or send a card or letter. Be supportive and offer words of encouragement. Your feelings will change from day to day, so find ways to accept them as they come and go. This helps to take away their power and ease your unhappiness.

A heartwarming story: Mary Burrage and Alice Crosson share the same birth date (March 27), but going out for dinner or having friends in for a birthday bash just wasn’t an option this year. Instead, thanks to a little creative thinking and plotting, Mary’s daughter-in-law Sandi Burrage came up with a plan to honour the birthday girls: a car parade, complete with signs, balloons, and honking horns. A long line of friends and acquaintances offered birthday wishes as they drove past their homes, much to the delight of all the neighbours. Well done, Sandi! That’s what I call a good celebration.

Happy Birthday to these ladies in April: Gloria Ferguson (March 17), Laura Turner (March 18), and Loretta Ferguson (March 20).

“The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.”

J.R.R. Tolkien


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020
Next story
We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

Just Posted

Investigation underway into fire that destroyed two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

Cache Creek deals with COVID-19, prepares for flood season

All unnecessary spending has been halted as Village prepares for economic impact of pandemic

‘I suspect we’ll appreciate each other much more when this ends’

Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and how her office is responding

COVID-19 news: Skip’s Run, Soup’s On, rent relief, and more

The tenth annual Skip’s Run charity event has been postponed until further notice

Lytton RCMP files: Stolen vehicle found with $8,000-worth of potato chips inside

Plus drugs seized, illegal dumping, excessive speed, and more from the Lytton detachment

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Most Read