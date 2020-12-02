The long-awaited 20-unit seniors’ living facility in Clinton is taking shape, with the contractors continuing work despite the onset of winter weather. The building is on the site of the former Clinton Elementary School on Smith Avenue. (Photo credit: Daniela Dyck)

Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Weather doesn’t stop work on the seniors’ facility in Clinton

By Zee Chevalier

Winter is well and truly here. I’ve stopped looking for the break between summer and now. There was no lovely autumn this year.

I’m amazed and grateful that Maloney Construction keeps working on the seniors’ living facility regardless of the weather conditions. Now the walls are up and the trusses are being put in place. Soon the roof will cover the structure. Thank you builders. You’re awesome!

The following came to me online from a friend. It’s thought-provoking and interesting.

“How old is Grandma?” (Stay with it: the answer is at the end.)

“One evening a grandson was talking to his grandmother about current events. The grandson asked his grandmother what she thought about space travel, the computer age, and just things in general.

“The grandmother replied, ‘Well, let me think a minute. I was born before television, penicillin, polio shots, frozen foods, Xerox, Frisbees, and the pill. There were no credit cards, laser beams, or ballpoint pens. Man had not yet invented pantyhose, air conditioners, dishwashers, or clothes dryers — clothes were hung out to dry on a clothesline in the fresh air — and a man hadn’t yet walked on the moon.

“‘Your grandfather and I got married and then lived together. Every family had a father and a mother.

“‘Until I was 25, I called every man older than me “Sir”, and after I turned 25, I still called policemen and every man with a title “Sir”.

“‘We were before gay rights, computer dating, dual careers, daycare centres, and group therapy. Our lives were governed by the Ten Commandments, good judgment, and common sense.

“‘We were taught to know the difference between right and wrong and to stand up and take responsibility for our actions. We thought fast food was what people ate during Lent. Having a meaningful relationship meant getting along with your cousins. Draft dodgers were those who closed the windows and doors as the evening breezes started.

“‘Time-sharing meant time the family spent together on the evenings and weekends; not a stay in a luxury resort or an option to purchase a condominium. We had never heard of FM radio, tape decks, CDs, electric typewriters, yogurt, or guys wearing earrings. We listened to the Big Bands, Jack Benny, and important speeches on the radio.

“‘If you saw anything with “Made in Japan” on it, it was considered inferior. The term “making out” referred to how you did on your school exam. Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and instant coffee were unheard of.

“‘We had a nickel and dime store where you could actually buy things for five and 10 cents. Ice cream cones, telephone calls, rides on a street car, and a Pepsi were all a nickel. A nickel could buy you enough stamps to mail a letter or two postcards. You could buy a Ford coupe for $600, and gas was 11 cents a gallon.

“‘In my day, “grass” was mowed, “coke” was a cold drink, a “pot” was something your mother cooked in, and “rock music” was your grandmother’s lullaby. “Aids” were helpers in the principal’s office. A “chip” meant a piece of wood. “Hardware” was found in a store. “Software” wasn’t even a word.

“‘We were the last generation to actually believe that a lady needed a husband to have a baby. We volunteered to protect our precious country.

“‘No wonder people call us “old and confused” and say there is a generation gap.

“‘How old do you think I am?’”

This woman would be only 67 years old. She would have been born in late 1952! Pretty scary if you think about it, and pretty sad at the same time.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association officers and directors for 2021 are as follows: Yvette May (chairperson); Joyce Witt (vice chairperson); Zee Chevalier (secretary-treasurer); Mary Burrage, Helene Cade, Isabel Haining, and Katherine Turmel (directors); Yvette May, Gloria Ferguson, and Heather Henri (Villa board directors).

Thank you to all who accepted the challenge and responsibility of managing the group. We can only hope that the new year will see us once again having regular meetings and activities.

Happy Birthday to Joyce Witt on Dec. 8.

“There is a certain part of all of us that lives outside of time. Perhaps we become aware of our age only at exceptional moments and most of the time we are ageless.”

Milan Kundero

Though it may be a different Christmas celebration than you’ve had in the past, let it be one of joy and gladness and gratefulness for the many blessings that still abound in our lives.

Best wishes to all for a happy, safe, and healthy Christmas season.

“This, the spirit of Christmas, that forever and ever endures.

May it leave the richest blessings in the hearts of you and yours.”

Author unknown


editorial@accjournal.ca
Clinton

