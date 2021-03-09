Clinton Seniors' Centre sign, 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Even though the Seniors’ Centre is closed, running it is an ongoing task

Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not inquire, not obsess.

Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best.

From lessonslearnedinlife.com

Good advice? Probably yes. Sometimes vexing situations consume us as we become obsessive trying to find answers and resolutions, and we very nearly get sick.

One such situation is the COVID pandemic. There’s nothing we can do to change it. Maya Angelou says “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude about it.”

That’s easier said than done. It’s been a long year for many living with the fallout of the virus. We have to believe the officials and scientists who say help is on the way in the form of vaccinations. Meanwhile we keep wearing masks, washing our hands, social distancing, and avoid gatherings.

The disease has eroded our morale and tested our resilience. We’re worried about catching COVID-19 or worse, losing someone to it. There’s boredom and loneliness experienced by anyone who must stay home for this long, extended period of time.

While we cannot change the circumstances, we can take measures to feel better about ourselves.

Avoid too much TV and social media, which often spew too much “bad news”.

Enforced isolation now gives you more time to apply yourself to activities you enjoy and are already good at, like painting or quilting or playing the piano, so indulge yourself, and in doing so boost your self-esteem.

Whether it be writing your life story or researching your family genealogy, keeping your mind busy means you don’t waste a lot of time ruminating over all the what-ifs.

Maybe this can be a time to pamper yourself. Consciously eat better. Do some gentle exercises like yoga or stretches, or if possible go for a walk, weather permitting, and breathe deeply. Connect with the outdoors. These activities are good for stress management and general mental health.

Making small differences in the lives of others may help put things into perspective, such as a telephone call or a card in the mail. If you’re the one who is struggling, let others get that same boost by helping you.

Get in the habit of thinking positive and finding one thing to be thankful for every day.

Unfortunately, we are still unable to have meetings and social gatherings and fundraisers. For Clinton Seniors’ Association members, care of the Seniors’ Centre goes on. Bills have to be paid (insurance, utilities, Fortis, BC Hydro). Please consider mailing your 2021 membership fee to the treasurer.

Happy Birthday to Mary Burrage and Alice Crosson on March 27! Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.

Stay safe and well, everybody! And puzzle this out: unscramble the letters to reveal a number word. Is the problem True or False? For example, Problem one is 4 + 5 = 8 (False).

1. ORFU + VIFE = HIGET

2. REHET + VEENEL = ERONETUF

3. TETOWWYNT – TINNENEE = OWT

4. EFFENIT + NEXTIES = HORINTTEY

5. TINNEY – VETELW = GHYTIGETHIE

6. FYTVORIFE – TROFY = XYROFIST

7. VESNE + NELVEE = INEGETHE

8. HYGITE – TYNEWT = NETYVES

9. TENSYEV + HERITTEN = THETHIGREEY

10. HONIRTTYE – OTEWENYNT = WELTEV


Clinton

