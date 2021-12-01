Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Get set for Christmas with a fun and festive holiday quiz

Winter is not a season. It’s a celebration.

Anamika Mishra

Thank you to everyone who supported the Clinton Seniors’ Association Marketplace on Nov. 6. A special thank you to all the new vendors who brought their wonderful products and crafted items to sell, and a warm thank you to our loyal sellers who turn up year after year.

We wish the buying public had come out in greater numbers. Was it COVID? Was it markets in other places on the same day? We can’t know.

The door prize winner was Sherry Miron, and the Merchant Appreciation prize went to Charlene Bostock. The Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle prize went to Katie Guerin, while the small basket of food items went to Victoria Manson, and the large basket went home with Darcy Cornet.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association held its Annual General Meeting on Nov. 18. Thank you to all the officers and directors who coped through the uncertain times of the pandemic and wildfires. Your assistance and support was much appreciated. The new slate for 2022 is Chairperson: Gloria Ferguson; Vice-Chairperson: Yvette May; Secretary-Treasurer: Zee Chevalier; and directors Helene Cade, Isabel Haining, Yvette May, Christine Stella. The Villa Board directors are Gloria Ferguson, Isabel Haining, and Heather Henri.

There will be no regular meeting in December. The next meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association will be Jan. 20, 2022 at the Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) following lunch.

The year’s most festive month is upon us. Oh! December, the lovely month of holiday decor and beautiful lights everywhere. This month brings many people together in a joyous way. Although December can be rather cold in many areas, it’s still a beautiful month.

Whether it’s the chilly temperatures or the onslaught of the winter holidays, December just feels different. It’s the end of the year; people are making resolutions, and spending more time with friends and family. This Christmas will present a challenge for those trying to get together with loved ones in different parts of the province. The torrential rains have left communities flooded and roads broken and closed to travel, and getting around is a nightmare. Be very mindful of your safety. Is this another year when staying home might be the best option?

To help you get into the spirit of Christmas try this little quiz. You’ll find the answers below.

1. What’s the name of the period leading up to Christmas?

2. How many Wise Men brought gifts to Jesus?

3. How does Good King Wenceslas like his pizzas?

4. What was the name of John the Baptist’s mother?

5. Who brings presents to children in The Netherlands on Dec. 5 and 6?

6. How many letters are in the angelic alphabet?

7. In what town was Jesus born?

8. How many presents were given in total in the 12 Days of Christmas?

9. In what decade was the first Christmas card sent in the UK?

10. What country did the Holy Family escape to?

11. How many of Rudolph’s eight companions’ names start with the letter “D”?

12. What country did Christmas trees originate from?

13. Who was the king who ordered the babies to be killed?

14. What’s the second line of “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas”?

15. What was Joseph’s job?

16. Who started the custom of Wassailing?

17. Who were the first people to visit the baby Jesus?

18. What’s a lucky thing to find in your Christmas pudding?

19. What angel visited Mary?

20. Where did the baby Jesus sleep?

Nobody grows old by merely living a number of years. We grow old by deserting our ideals. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul.

Samuel Ullman

Happy Birthday to Joyce Witt (Dec. 8).

May you have the gladness of Christmas which is hope, the spirit of Christmas which is peace, the heart of Christmas which is love.

Ada V. Hendricks

Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for a happy, healthy New Year, Dear Readers!

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Advent

2. More than one (the Bible doesn’t say how many!)

3. Deep pan, crisp and even!

4. Elizabeth

5. St. Nicholas

6. 25 (no “el”)

7. Bethlehem

8. 364

9. 1840s (in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole)

10. Egypt

11. Three: Dasher, Dancer, and Donner

12. Germany (today it is the country we know as Latvia, but it was part of Germany then)

13. King Herod

14. Just like the ones I used to know

15. Carpenter

16. The Anglo-Saxons (it means “good health”)

17. Shepherds

18. A sixpence

19. Gabriel

20. In a manger



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton