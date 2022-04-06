Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

This year’s Daffodil Tea in Clinton was a welcome taste of spring. (Photo credit: Jill Wellington/Pixabay)

A gush of bird song, a patter of dew,

A cloud, and a rainbow’s warning,

Suddenly sunshine and perfect blue.

An April day in the morning.

Harriet Prescott Spofford

Though there are patches of snow in the surrounding hills and mountains, it’s beginning to look a little more spring-like here on the ground, although the flash, brief snowstorm a few days ago would have us believe otherwise. It seems as if winter is reluctant to be replaced by another season.

But the order of nature will prevail, and we can expect new calves, swollen buds on the trees, green grass, and spring flowers in the near future.

Actually, spring paid a call to Clinton on March 9 and lifted everyone’s spirits. The sun was shining. The sky was blue. Inside the Clinton Memorial Hall, bright daffodils provided a pop of colour and a promise of spring. Thanks to Jessica Lawrence of Bubbles’ Blossom Design, the pots were beautifully “dressed”. She created a lovely “dish garden” door prize which was won by Al Harvey. Thank you Jessica!

The Daffodil Tea was a wonderful success. Thank you to everyone who helped in any way, but more especially, thank you, Clinton, for supporting this endeavour.

Special mention to Mike Dier: if you were among the first 20 to be seated, dessert was on him. Thank you, Mike, for your thoughtfulness and generosity.

Wendy Brundage won the Cookie Guessing Game. A portion of the proceeds from the event was contributed to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Clinton Seniors’ Association members will have lunch on April 7 at the Cordial.

There will be a Book and Puzzle Sale on Saturday, April 30 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association will be on April 21 following lunch at the seniors’ centre.

Happy Birthday to Gloria Ferguson (April 17) and Loretta Ferguson (April 20).

Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.

Franz Kafka



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton