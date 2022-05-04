Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

May and June. Soft syllables, gentle names for the two best months in the garden year: cool, misty mornings gently burned away with a warming spring sun, followed by breezy afternoons and chilly nights. The discussion of philosophy is over; it’s time for work to begin.

Peter Loewer

Typically, April had many cool mornings, even frosty. Rain fell frequently, and hail and snow were part of the mix. May seems to be more of the same, but there’s a certain optimism that each day will be nicer and warmer than the one before. By the long weekend the gardeners will be gardening and the grass cutters will be cutting. The lilacs will be out and the air will be filled with their heady, sweet smell.

Landscaping is on everyone’s mind at Clinton Creek Estates. There’ll be patches of lawn, flower beds, garden boxes, shrubs, and trees. Keep your eye on the transformation.

There was an upswing in the number of COVID cases in Clinton around the Easter weekend. A familiar refrain was “It was like a bad head cold. I had a sore throat. I coughed a lot.” A general observation is that although it is more contagious than the original virus, this variant does not seem to make one as ill as the previous strain. Is this the last hurrah? Each person will have to set their own parameters. Will you continue to wear your mask? How ready are you to mix and mingle with others? Will you still avoid large groups?

We all look forward to a time of “normalcy”, but will we ever go back to “how it was” or will we continue to live in “how it is?” We are all are looking for that comfort zone and that part of living day-to-day that makes us feel good and feel happy.

Hours of daylight gradually increasing, with mornings and evenings just that little bit brighter each day; the return of familiar birds and hearing their calls as they are busy searching out appropriate nesting sites and looking for that little bit of nourishment: the early signs of spring are unmistakable, and the promise of its arrival makes us happy.

What is happiness? It is an elusive state, difficult to define. It can be looking at life with a positive attitude, knowing how to enjoy what each day brings. Anxiety and depression get in the way for so many people. It’s been proven that the happier we are the healthier we are, and thus we become even happier.

As we emerge from the challenges and darkness of winter, let’s try to focus on all the good things to come. May in Clinton traditionally brings a lot of activity: Heritage Week, the Clinton Ball, the Old Timers’ Tea, the parade and the rodeo. There will be people travelling and friends planning to visit. Simple pleasures should make us all a little happier at this time.

I will take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported the Clinton Seniors’ Book and Puzzle Sale on April 30 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. Special thanks to everyone who helped to organize and carry out this event.

There are no member birthdays to celebrate in May.

Wrinkles will only be where the smiles have been.

Jimmy Buffet



