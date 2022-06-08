Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Gardeners looking over the plants available at Desert Hills Ranch. Studies have shown the positive effects of gardening on physical health. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Zee Chevalier

June is the time for being in the world in new ways, for throwing off the cold and dark spots of life.

Joan D. Chittister

May is the last part of the spring season, and the days that follow in June lead to the summer season. It’s taking a little longer this year for the transition. Lilacs are still in tight buds, although many trees are showing new green leaves and many lawns have been cut already. Clinton Creek Estates is in the midst of landscaping the grounds, and that includes the strategic placing of garden boxes.

Recently I was reading a magazine article that said “Since the start of the pandemic many Canadians have discovered, or rediscovered, the joys of gardening – so many, in fact, that seed companies have reported stock shortages.” The article went on to say that gardens were created to fight off boredom and depression and turned out to be a positive change in the lifestyle of many people, whose happiness levels increased because they knew they would be checking on their plants and harvesting any ripe produce.

Studies have shown the positive effects of gardening on physical health, starting with bone health, which benefits from the sun. “The sun plays a role in the creation of vitamin D, which helps to strengthen bones,” according to Dr. Isabelle Deschenes, a rheumatologist at Haut-Richelieu Hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. Dr. Deschenes also stresses that muscles strengthen and muscle tone improves, promoting better balance and reducing the risks of falls and fractures.

Gardening offers mental health benefits as well. A garden needs to be cared for. You have to nurture what you’ve planted, and that’s one way to take care of yourself. Gardening enhances self-esteem, especially in a community setting. People are proud of their work. Just walking in the garden and checking on the plants provides a sense of well-being.

Soon the sun’s warmth will encourage you to get involved in outdoor activities, especially gardening. Enjoy! Certainly the garden boxes at Clinton Creek Estates will motivate residents to go outside for some fresh air and move about more. Bring on the sun!

The Clinton seniors will be preparing for the July 1 Yard Sale at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and hopefully will feature a home baking table, the popular Peel ’n’ Pay Raffle, and books, as well as the usual White Elephant selection of goods. We welcome your support.

It seems like we’ve just got back into the routine of regular monthly meetings, and it’s time to recess for the summer. The June meeting is on the 16th, and after summer ends we’ll meet again on Sept. 15. We welcome new members.

Happy Birthday greeting to Yvette May (June 18) and Eleanor Pigeon (June 26).

Aging is just another word for living.

Cindy Joseph



