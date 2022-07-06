Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

July is hot afternoons and sultry nights and mornings when it’s joy just to be alive. July is a picnic and a red canoe and a sunburned neck and a softball game and ice tinkling in a tall glass. July is a blind date with summer.

Hal Borland

July used to be the hottest month of the year. Will it be such this year? Do you have good memories of summer vacations gone by? When you were young and summer break came from school, did July and August seem like a long time?

The summer often brings back nostalgic memories of days gone by. For many years, July meant long, hot days with nothing to do but play outside and enjoy the summer holidays. Now, it too often means nothing but days too hot to do anything but sit in the shade sipping a cool drink. What is your favourite July memory?

The Clinton Seniors’ Association Canada Day yard sale is over. Thank you for continuing to support the organization’s fundraising activities.

The association is extremely grateful to the Clinton and District Community Forest for the generous funding. Without this assistance, the group would have difficulty carrying out its program. Thank you very much.

Permit me to use this column as a personal forum for a recent experience that left me feeling very humble and grateful.

A call from the office of Frank Caputo, MP took me completely by surprise. I had been selected as one of 70 people in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding to be a recipient of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 70th anniversary pin for service to this country.

My sincerest thanks to the person, or persons, who nominated me. I know that there are many more citizens of this village who are far more deserving of this award than I, and I am so grateful that Judy Hampton was also honoured on June 12. Congratulations Judy: your service to Clinton goes back a long way, and includes being a hockey mom, your tenure with the Cattlebelles and the Health Care Auxiliary, Clinton and District Assisted Living Society, and more recently the Food Bank, all wonderful contributions to Clinton.

The media has linked Judy and I together in the task of acquiring Clinton Creek Estates but we are just a small part of an excellent, hard-working committee. Our combined efforts have made our dream of a seniors’ housing complex in Clinton a reality. Thank you, Clinton, for your wonderful support.

The presentation ceremony was very nice. It was an inspiration to see and hear the testimonies of the assembled group ranging in age from about 18 to some in their 90s; so much caring and giving over so many years.

There was a beautiful cake to share. Each table was centered by an arrangement of red and white flowers, and the flags of Canada and the UK adorned with blue ribbon.

A little trivia quiz kept us busy and entertained as part of the celebrations. Try it! You’ll find the answers elsewhere in this publication.

1. What breed of dog does Queen Elizabeth II own?

2. How many children does she have?

3. What castle is the Queen currently living in?

4. What year was her coronation?

5. How much did her coronation crown weigh?

6. What Commonwealth country has the Queen visited most?

7. And how many times?

8. When did she send her first email?

9. What is the Queen’s date of birth?

10. What is the Queen’s nickname?

Happy birthday to Helene Cade (July 22).

Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better.

Ingrid Bergman

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Corgi

2. Four

3. Windsor

4. 1953, 18 months after she ascended to the throne.

5. Five pounds

6. Canada

7. 12

8. 1976, from an army base

9. April 21, 1926

10. Lilibet



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton