Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

The first flash of colour always excites me as much as the first frail, courageous bloom of spring. This is, in a sense, my season: sometimes warm and, when the wind blows an alert, sometimes cold. But there is a clarity about September. On clear days, the sun seems bright, the sky more blue, the white clouds take on marvellous shapes; the moon is a wonderful apparition, rising gold, cooling to silver, and the stars are so big. The September storms — the hurricane warnings far away, the sudden gales, the downpour of rain that we have so badly needed here for so long — are exhilarating and there’s a promise that what September starts, October will carry on, cast by the torch flung into her hand.

Faith Baldwin

With fall comes the return to agendas and meetings, plans and fundraisers. The Clinton Seniors’ Association is looking ahead to Nov. 5 and the Marketplace in the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table rental is $10; if you wish to book a spot, call Zee at (250) 459-0028.

A request to organizations in Clinton: Many seniors do not have computers, and miss knowing about events going on in the village. Would groups please consider using posters and/or flyers, or a telephone call to organizers, to get particulars out about these special days? The Spirit of Clinton meetings are an excellent forum for sharing information about upcoming events. It will fall on the reps to take specifics back to their organizations. More people aware of what’s going on in Clinton should translate to better attendance at the events, better participation, and possibly more revenue if the gathering is a fundraiser.

I’ve written about dementia before, but another article about it recently caught my attention. The September issue of Good Times magazine has follow-up info by Wendy Haaf. She writes, “You obviously can’t control every risk factor but there’s a lot you can do to reduce your chances of getting dementia.”

According to a 2021 survey in the UK, 65 per cent of adults over 65 years of age say dementia is the health condition they fear most. While only 11 to 15 per cent of people 65 or older will ever develop dementia, existing treatments offer only modest benefits, if any, and the disease is still a leading reason for admission to a nursing home.

However, a growing body of researchers in Toronto at two well-known and respected establishments suggest that “A big chunk of the risk is in our hands.” They focused on measures that can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment: your brain’s ability to resist and compensate for various types of damage. What happens to your heart and blood vessels affects the health of your brain. Flu causes inflammation, which is associated with dementia. Preventative measures include:

* a well-balanced diet

* treat sensory loss (hearing and vision) with hearing aids and appropriate optic care

* protect against traumatic brain injuries (use helmets and seat belts)

* prevent or manage hypertension and diabetes

* limit alcohol consumption

* stop smoking

* defend against depression

* stay socially connected

* get physically active

It would seem that incorporating these guidelines as an integral component of your daily life can only increase your general overall good health and, as a bonus, reduce your risk of developing dementia. It sounds like good advice!

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is on Oct. 20 following lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue). Come and join us!

Happy Birthday to Ross Tapping (Oct. 11), Christine Stella (Oct. 13), and Katherine Turmel (Oct. 29).

Aging is not “lost youth” but a new stage of opportunity and strength.

Betty Friedan



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton