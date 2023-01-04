Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

As we look to the new year, hold on to what is good, let go of what is bad, it really is that simple.

Mandy Hale

As I write this we are still in the busy days leading up to Christmas. This little town has so much going on: Christmas Market, lighting the tall tree, turkey dinners courtesy of the school and the Bethel Tabernacle, Royal Canadian Legion-sponsored children’s Christmas party, seniors making wreaths and much, much more. Thank you to everyone who makes all this possible, and it goes on all year, not just at Christmas. Residents of Clinton are very blessed and have much to be thankful for.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association had a wonderful meal at their annual Christmas party on Dec. 18. We have some great cooks in Clinton. The seniors have always opted to forego a gift exchange. Instead, members make a contribution and write their name on a slip of paper for a draw. The person whose name is drawn chooses a charity and the entire amount is given to that organization. This year Eleanor Pigeon’s name was drawn, and she selected the Clinton Food Bank. Thank you, Eleanor: thanks to you, the Food Bank is richer by $220.

You no doubt have heard the term “aging gracefully”. Just what does that mean? Seasons change and the year ages gracefully. Bright fall colours give way to winter white. We can do the same, in spite of various challenges, whether it’s the state of the economy or coping with a move or the death of someone we love. By focusing on the positive, we can live each day to the fullest.

There have been many studies made on aging involving people at different life stages. From these studies it has been determined that the age at which people begin to think of themselves as old varies depending on their stage of life. Generally, people tend to see themselves as being 10 to 15 years younger than they really are.

Being young at heart is highly beneficial for one’s physical and mental health. It’s ironic that some people talk about a desire to live to a ripe old age, but kind of don’t like the journey getting there! We have to remember that there’s more to life than just counting the years as they go by. There’s friendship, love, family, plans, and so much more. All of us are, to some extent, curious, creative, and self-assured. We enjoy many things: cooking, travelling, meditating, celebrating — the list is endless.

Some of us go beyond the common, everyday aspects of living. We stretch ourselves to try something new and different and kind of scary. I speak from experience. I walked an elephant and rode an ostrich at 80, and went zip-lining at 82. No thank you, I WILL NOT go bungee-jumping! Aging gracefully is something we can do in an active way every day.

The next Clinton Seniors’ Association meeting is on Jan. 19 following lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. Come and join us!

Happy January Birthday to Robin Fennell (Jan. 27) and Zee Chevalier (Jan. 29).

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.

Lucille Ball



