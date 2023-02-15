Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

February is the border between winter and spring.

Terri Guillemets

To some, February seems an uncertain month: neither black nor white but all shades in between by turns. Nothing is sure! Gladys Hasty Carroll said that. Although for many of us February is a cold and harsh month, there are still ways to find enjoyment, continue to grow as a person, and live intentionally.

Challenge yourself to practice more kindness, more love, more understanding towards others and towards yourself. Spread some extra warmth and light and cheer during this mid-winter month.

February weather is inconsistent, and reaction to February is inconsistent. Many refer to February with negative descriptive words: dull, dreary, boring, lifeless, glum. February can be a month of adjustment. After the excitement and joy of Christmas, resolution-making in January, and promises for a good new year ahead, February becomes a month of trial and error. You figure out which new year’s goals you’ll try to keep, and which ones you’ve already decided are impossible for one reason or another and you’ll give up on. Then you can allow yourself to be more motivated and focus on what really matters to you.

It may be a job situation or a meaningful relationship or a major change in lifestyle. When the excitement of New Year’s dies, you are more able to see clearly what really matters. You can distinguish between attainable goals and lofty ideals. With reflection and thoughtful decisions you can make positive progress. Make full use of the shortest month of the year.

There are those who believe that February is not only the shortest month of the year but also the sweetest. February is the month of love because of Valentine’s Day. But self-love is the first and best love. Be a little kinder to yourself. Pamper yourself a little. You deserve it.

Learn to live with simplicity. Prioritize your well-being. Your time is too valuable for self doubts and worries. It’s okay to do what’s best for you. The only person you can’t afford to lose is you. Remember that you are loved by many. If you can learn to love yourself with all the flaws, you can love other people so much easier and better. Rupi Kaur said that it is easy to love the nice things about ourselves, but true self-love is embracing the difficult parts that live in all of us.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association is ready and anxious to welcome new members. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month in the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue, and are preceded by a simple lunch at 12 noon. Fees are $15 annually. The organization hosts three fundraisers each year: they support cancer research in March with a Daffodil Tea, have a July 1 Yard Sale, and arrange a Marketplace at the Clinton Memorial Hall in November.

The next regular meeting is Feb. 16 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. Come and join us for lunch!

Happy Birthday to Isabel Haining (Feb. 27).

In childhood be modest, in youth temperate, in manhood just, in old age prudent.

Socrates



